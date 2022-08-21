Sports Roundup – August 21

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Playoffs Saturday Afternoon @ Pomquet Field:

Pomquet Acadians 8 Carmie MacInnis Insurance St. Joseph’s Chiefs 1

Winning Pitcher: Richie Connors (5 K) Losing Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy (8 K)

Pomquet Top Hitters: Bryden Boudreau (2 doubles, single, 2 RBI) Logan MacDonald (HR, 2 RBI)

St. Joseph’s Top Hitters: Luke Macpherson (Triple) Arnie Murphy (Double)

Heatherton Warriors 6 Guysborough Broadhorns 4

Winning Pitcher: Adam Anderson (5 K) Losing Pitcher: Adam Rodgers (6 K)

Heatherton Top Hitters: Joe Chisholm (2 singles) Jackie MacDonald (Triple, 3 RBI)

Guysborough Top Hitters: Jeff Myers (2 singles, Double) Brandon MacDonald (Double)

Sunday @ Heatherton Field:

12pm – Guysborough vs Pomquet

2pm – Heatherton vs Carmie MacInnis Insurance St. Joseph’s Chiefs

4pm – Championship Game

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kent Johnson’s goal at 3:05 of a wild overtime lifted Canada to a 3-2 win over Finland on Saturday in the gold-medal final at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton. Canada’s Mason McTavish, named M-V-P of the tournament, saved a sure-goal in overtime as he batted a Finland shot away from Canada’s goal-line a minute before the winning goal. Sweden earned the bronze earlier in the day with a 3-1 win over Czechia.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to sweep the New York Yankees on Sunday in the Big Apple. Toronto ace Alek Manoah will be on the mound for the fourth and final game of the series, while the slumping Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes. The Jays beat the Yankees 5-2 on Saturday and 4-0 on Friday. Toronto will open a three-game series in Boston on Tuesday.

Both games in the C-F-L on Saturday went right down to the wire. The Montreal Alouettes got a 48-yard field goal from David Cote as time expired to beat the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-28, and the Calgary Stampeders’ defence forced a fumble with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter to stop an Argonauts’ drive and defeat the host Toronto squad 22-19.

Romell Quioto scored twice as C-F Montreal defeated the visiting New England Revolution 4-0 in Major League Soccer action today. And in Utah, Julian Gressel of the Vancouver Whitecaps scored a goal at the 87-minute mark to help his squad earn a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake. Toronto FC wasn’t as fortunate, however, as the club dropped a 2-1 decision on the road to Inter Miami.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight. Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena. The 35-year-old Usyk kept his W-B-A, W-B-O and I-B-F belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

Saturday’s Games

World Junior Hockey Championship at Edmonton

Gold-medal final – Canada 3 Finland 2 (Overtime)

Bronze-medal final – Sweden 3 Czechia 1

CFL

Montreal 29 Hamilton 28

Calgary 22 Toronto 19

MLB

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 2 (First game)

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 1 (Second game)

Detroit 4 L.A. Angels 3

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 5 (11 innings)

Boston 4 Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 10 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 0

Texas 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Atlanta 5 Houston 4 (11 innings)

Oakland 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)

St. Louis 16 Arizona 7

Colorado 4 San Francisco 3 (10 innings)

San Diego 2 Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 0

NFL Pre-season

Buffalo 42 Denver 15

Detroit 27 Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24 Washington 14

Las Vegas 15 Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16 Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17 Minnesota 7

Tennessee 13 Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32 San Diego 18

MLS

Vancouver 1 Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montreal 4 New England 0

Miami 2 Toronto FC 1

Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Philadelphia 6 D.C. United 0

Minnesota 2 Austin FC 1

Houston 1 Colorado 1

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

National League

Cincinnati (Minor 1-10) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Butto, 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 7-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-16) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-7), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.