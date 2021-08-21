Sports Roundup – August 21

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR playoffs:

Heatherton Warriors 7 St. Andrew’s Flyers 2

Winning Pitcher: Adam Anderson Losing Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac

Top hitters for Heatherton: Adam Anderson (2 run HR, 2 Singles, 3 RBI); Ricky Bowie (HR, 1 RBI); Trent Deyoung (Double, Triple, 2 RBI).

Top hitters for St. Andrew’s: Andrew MacIsaac (HR, Double, RBI); Kory Tate (HR, RBI).

Pomquet Acadians 18 Carmie MacInnis St. Joseph’s Chiefs 7

Winning Pitcher: Murray MacNeil Losing Pitcher: Arnold Murphy (Craig MacDonald in relief)

Top hitters for Pomquet: Dave MacPherson (2 HR, 5 RBI); Logan MacDonald (Grand Slam, 5 RBI)

Top hitters for St. Joseph’s: Spencer Barron (Double, 3 RBI); Craig MacDonald (Double, RBI)

Action Continues in Heatherton today:

9am Pomquet vs St. Andrew’s

11am Heatherton vs St. Joseph’s

1pm Semi Final # 1

3pm Semi Final # 2

5pm Championship Game

Riverside International Speedway hosts the Summer Sizzler today. The show will feature the Wilson Equipment Twin 75s for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour along with the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 for the NAPA Sportsman series. Advance tickets are available at Riverside Speedway dot ca and at the gate, starting at 2 p.m. Racing is at 4 p.m.

The grandstand capacity is restricted due to COVID-19 protocols. In accordance with the zone model for this event, the infield pit area is restricted to crew members only.

The grandstand area will have multiple zones each with a maximum capacity of 250 people; each zone will have its own entry/exit and washrooms and fans must stay in the zone they are ticketed for. Masks are required except for when seated with a personal group. Distancing is required between groups and while entering/exiting the facility.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Calgary overcame an 11-point deficit and hung on for a thrilling 28-22 victory over the Alouettes in C-F-L action. In his first career start, Stampeders rookie quarterback Jake Meier threw for 304 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old replaced Bo Levi Mitchell, who is out with a fractured fibula. Montreal’s Vernon Adams Junior threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Canada came from behind in a 5-3 win over Finland to kick off the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. The host Canadians were down two goals after the opening period. The U-S began their title defence by defeating Switzerland 3-0 in their opening preliminary-round match in Group A. Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist.

The Boston Red Sox bounced back from a series sweep to beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 in Major League Baseball. Chris Sales pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery. The Sox were coming off three straight losses to the Yankees. Boston is one-and-a-half games behind New York in the American League wild-card race.

Rookie running back Jaret Patterson scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in Washington’s 17-13 N-F-L pre-season victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Patterson, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards and had a 37-yard kickoff return. His 1-yard scoring plunge was Washington’s only touchdown.

Two first-half goals by Joe Mason gave Cavalry F-C a 2-1 victory over Pacific F-C in the Canadian Premier League. It was a battle between the top two teams in the C-P-L. Second-place Cavalry extended its unbeaten run to four games. The Calgary-based club cut Pacific’s lead atop the standings to one point.

Friday’s Games

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Canada 5 Finland 3

U.S. 3 Switzerland 0

Czech Republic 6 Denmark 1

CFL

Calgary 28 Montreal 22

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 2

Detroit 4 Toronto 1 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 7 Tampa Bay 5 (11 innings)

Cleveland 9 L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6 Texas 0

Houston 12 Seattle 3

National League

Cincinnati 5 Miami 3

Washington 4 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 0

Colorado 9 Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3

Interleague

Kansas City 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 3 Baltimore 0

Oakland 4 San Francisco 1

MLS

San Jose 2 LA Galaxy 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Germany vs. Hungary, 2 p.m.

Russia vs. Switzerland, 6 p.m.

Denmark vs. Japan, 9:30 p.m.

CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patino 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 10-4), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1) at St. Louis (Happ 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.