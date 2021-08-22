Sports Roundup – August 22 *Updated 7:45 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

Craig Slaunwhite picked up the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, winning the Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler Twin 75’s. Cole Butcher and Nicholas Naugle were second and third respectively, with Jarrett Butcher and Kyle Reid rounding out the top five. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish led the most laps during the race, but finished sixth.

In the NAPA Sportsmen Series, the top three finishers in the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 were Pete Miller, Brady Creamer, and Jeffrey Breen.

The next event in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Cummins 150 on Saturday at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick.

The Carmie MacInnis St. Joseph’s Chiefs are this year’s AGR Champions. The Chiefs won their Semifinal over Heatherton 5-3, then faced the Pomquet Acadians in the final. The Acadians advanced by outscoring the St. Andrew’s Flyers 10-9 in the other semi.

In the final, Robert Bernard had a good day on the mound, striking out 12 Pomquet Batters, while Spencer Baron and Robert Bernard each homered for St. Joseph’s. Final score was 11-4 for the Chiefs.

AGR Championship Game Results:

Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs 11 Pomquet Acadians 4

Winning pitcher: Robert Bernard 12 strikeouts

Losing pitcher: Richie Connors 7 strikeouts

Top hitters for St. Joseph’s: Spencer Baron and Robert Bernard each homered

Top hitters for Pomquet: Blair Van Orschot and Brian Gilfoy each homered

Award Winners Regular Season:

Gerald Chisholm Memorial for Top Pitcher: Shared by Robert Bernard, St. Joseph’s (4-0 with 31 strikeouts) & Paul Purcell, Heatherton (4-1 with 31 strikeouts)

Harold MacPherson Memorial for Rookie of the year: Luke Macpherson (St Joseph’s)

Ernie Jack Memorial for Coach of the Year: Bryden Boudreau (Pomquet)

Jerry Broussard Memorial for Top Hitter: Shared by Alex Chisholm, Heatherton (8 RBIs, 2 Home Runs, 8 Singles, 2 Triples) & Brian Gilfoy, Pomquet (10 RBIs, 2 Home Runs, 5 Singles, 2 Doubles)

Hughie Smith Memorial for Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability: Jackie MacDonald, Heatherton

Playoff Winners:

Joe Andy MacDonald Memorial Award as the Playoff MVP: Logan Deyoung, St. Joseph’s

NATIONAL SPORTS

In the late game at the women’s world hockey championship, Japan won 1-0 over Denmark in Group B. Hikaru Yamashita scored early in the second period and Nana Fujimoto made 26 saves at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre. Earlier, Russia beat Switzerland 3-1, and Germany won 3-0 over Hungary.

The San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola to beat the Phillies 4-3 in Major League Baseball. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two outs in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-3. Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning.

The Tennessee Titans beat the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in N-F-L pre-season play. The Bucs were without Tom Brady and several starters. Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t play either.

Another deep run for Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil ended with defeat in the doubles final at the Western and Southern Open. Dabrowski and Stefani lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to Samantha Stosur of Australia and China’s Shuai Zhang. It was the third consecutive final appearance for Dabrowski and Stefani. They were coming off a victory last week at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The Whitecaps stretched their unbeaten streak to a franchise-tying eight games with a 2-1 win over L-A-F-C in Major League Soccer. Vancouver played in front of fans at B-C Place for the first time in 539 days. Brian White scored in the 60th minute and Ryan Gauld delivered the game-winner in the 89th.

The M-L-S match between the New York Red Bulls and New York City F-C was postponed because of soggy field conditions. Heavy rain from tropical storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off. The match has not yet been rescheduled.

Saturday’s Games

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Germany 3 Hungary 0

Russia 3 Switzerland 1

Japan 1 Denmark 0

CFL

Toronto 30 Winnipeg 23

Saskatchewan 23 Ottawa 10

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 1

Toronto 3 Detroit 0

Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 1

Houston 15 Seattle 1

Texas 10 Boston 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 9 Washington 6

Cincinnati 7 Miami 4

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 4

Colorado 5 Arizona 2

San Diego 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6 Oakland 5

Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 0 Minnesota 0

Seattle 2 Columbus 1

Orlando City 1 Chicago 0

CF Montreal 1 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2 D.C. United 1

New England 4 Cincinnati 1

Miami 3 Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 2 Houston 2

Austin FC 3 Portland 1

Colorado 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 1

New York City FC at New York – ppd.

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Hungary vs. Czech Republic, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Russia, 6 p.m.

Finland vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Hutchison 0-1) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees – ppd.

National League

Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5) at San Diego (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernandez 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.