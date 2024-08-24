Sports Roundup – August 24

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch:

Heatherton Warriors 13 St. Joseph’s Chiefs 3

Winning Pitcher: Trent Deyoung (5K) Losing pitcher: Craig MacDonald (5K)

Top Hitters for Heatheron: Ricky Bowie (3 Run HR), Joe Chisholm (2 Run HR, Single, Double, 3 RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (Single, 2 RBI)

Top Hitters for St. Joseph’s: Logan Deyoung (Double, 2 RBI), Logan Kennedy (Triple)

St. Andrew’s Flyers 10 Guysborough Broadhorns 9

Winning pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac Losing Pitcher: Seiya Hall

Top Hitter for St. Andrew’s: Grant MacDonald (HR, 2 RBI), Trent MacDonald (HR), Griffin Russell (Double, 2 RBI)

Top Hitters for Guysborough: Lowell MacDonald (2 Doubles, Single, 6 RBI), Mako Hall (Triple, 1 RBI)

Today, the championships are on the Heatherton Field, beginning with Heatherton vs St. Joseph’s at Noon, followed by Guysborough vs Pomquet Acadians at 2:30, with the winners facing off in the Championship at 5.

The Antigonish Eastern 2.0 Bombers are hosting the U13 Boys Eastern Canadian Tournament. On Friday afternoon, the Placentia Lions defeated St. Joseph’s 16-9, the Bombers remain undefeated after outscoring Conception Bay Central 10-3, and Brookfield beat Oromocto 14-4.

Today, play begins at Field 2 this morning with Oromocto (0-3) vs Placentia (2-1) at 8:30, then St. Joseph’s (1-2) play Brookfield (2-1) at 10:30, followed by Placentia & Conception Bay (1-2) at 12:30. The Bombers (3-0) face St. Joseph’s on the Sandlot at 1. Play continues through the afternoon, with the playoffs on Sunday.

In pre-season action, the X-Women Rugby squad tied Quinnipiac 24-24, and narrowly lost 12-10 to Sacred Heart in a pair of matches in Connecticut. Today, the X-Women tangle with Brown at Noon Atlantic time. Meanwhile, the X-Women soccer team host Brock in an exhibition match at 1 pm.

In auto racing, the see-saw battle between Antigonish’s Shelby Chisholm and Addison Veinotte of Porters Lake continued last night at Scotia Speedworld in the Bluenose Pools Beginner division. The ninth round in their battle went to Chisholm as she would hold off Veinotte on a four lap dash to the checkered flag. Chisholm currently leads Veinotte by a single point for the season.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers stretched their C-F-L win streak to three games, but not without a battle from the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kenny Lawler caught a 10-yard pass in the end zone with 19 seconds left in the game as the Bombers posted a 26-23 win over the Ticats. The 5-and-6 Bombers moved into a second place tie in the West Division with the B-C Lions, while the 2-and-9 Tiger-Cats, who have lost four in a row, remain last in the East.

Trevor Lawrence tuned up for the N-F-L regular season by guiding two long touchdown drives against a bunch of Atlanta players fighting for jobs, and the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars blew away the Falcons 31-0 in their pre-season finale. Lawrence completed 8 of 10 passes for 91 yards before calling it a night. The Jags made it look easy, which wasn’t at all surprising because the Falcons didn’t play any of their starters.

It took Baker Mayfield one series to show the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they wanted to see from him in a pre-season 24-14 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The 29-year-old quarterback, who resurrected his N-F-L career while leading the Bucs to the playoffs last season, moved his team 70 yards in seven plays after the opening kickoff, setting up Rachaad White’s four-yard touchdown run.

Ninth-inning home runs by rookies Joey Loperfido and Addison Barger lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels. The Angels scored four runs in the second inning off starter Chris Bassitt, and led 4-3 heading into the final inning. Daulton Varsho had two hits and scored two runs for the Jays, while Alejandro Kirk had two hits and two R-B-Is.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Ohtani became the fastest player in major league history and sixth ever to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodger to do so.

Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 27 points and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx won their fifth straight game by defeating the visiting Las Vegas Aces 87-74 in W-N-B-A action. Meanwhile in Montville, Connecticut, the Sun got 24 points from Marina Mabrey to edge the visiting Chicago Sky 82-80.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 26 Hamilton 23

NFL Pre-season

Jacksonville 31 Atlanta 0

Tampa Bay 24 Miami 14

San Francisco 24 Las Vegas 24

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 L.A. Angels 4

Baltimore 7 Houston 5

Texas 5 Cleveland 3

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 6 Miami 3

Atlanta 3 Washington 2 (10 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 3

Arizona 12 Boston 2

St. Louis 6 Minnesota 1

Kansas City 7 Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 11 Oakland 3

Seattle 6 San Francisco 5 (10 innings)

WNBA

Washington 80 Los Angeles 74

Phoenix 82 Atlanta 80

Connecticut 82 Chicago 80

Minnesota 87 Las Vegas 74

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-4) at Toronto (Francis 6-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-5) at Baltimore (Suarez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 5-4) at Cleveland (Lively 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-3) at Miami (Bellozo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 9-10) at Atlanta (Morton 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1) at San Diego (King 10-6), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Blalock 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 11-4) at Oakland (Boyle 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-6) at Boston (Crawford 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Seattle (Kirby 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-8) at Minnesota (Lopez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Minnesota, 6:45 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.