Sports Roundup – August 25

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Championships in Heatherton: It was the Heatherton Warriors versus the Pomquet Acadians in the final – earlier in the day, the Warriors defeated St. Joseph’s 5-4, while Pomquet beat Guysborough 10-2.

In the Championship, it was the Warriors over the Acadians 10-8.

Winning pitcher: Adam Anderson (8K) Losing Pitcher: Jaiden Doiron

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Alex Chisholm (Double, Triple, 5 RBI), Trent Deyoung (Single, 2 RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (2 Doubles, 2 RBI), Joe Chisholm (2 Singles, with a walk off single in the 8th)

Top Hitters for Pomquet: Mike Deon (HR, Single, 3 RBI), Zack Bond (2 Doubles, RBI), Bryden Boudreau (2 Singles, 2 RBI)

League Award winners:

Harold MacPherson Memorial for Rookie of the year – Kyle Delorey, Guysborough Broadhorns

Hughes Smith Memorial for Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability – Jaron Kennedy, St. Joseph’s Chiefs

Ernie Jack Memorial for Coach of the Year – Burton Chisholm Sr., Heatherton Warriors

Gerald Chisholm Memorial for Top Pitcher – Adam Anderson, Heatherton Warriors

Jerry Broussard Memorial for Top Hitter – Bryden Boudreau, Pomquet Acadians

Playoff Awards

Joe Andy Memorial for Playoff MVP – Adam Anderson, Heatherton Warriors

Darrell MacPherson Memorial for Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability – Blade Mann-Dixon, Pomquet Acadians

The playoffs are set for the U13 Boys Eastern Canadian Softball Championships, being played at Regional Field 2 in Antigonish today. Play begins with the host team and top-seeded Bombers taking on the Brookfield Elks at 8 am – the Elks handed the Bombers their only loss of the tournament yesterday 18-10. The two teams from Newfoundland & Labrador, Conception Bay Central and the Placentia Lions, play at 10 am. The winner of the Bombers/Elks match goes straight to the final at 2 pm, while the loser will play the winner of the Conception Bay/Placentia game at Noon for the other final slot.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Ottawa Redblacks erased a 17-12 halftime deficit, and outscored the visiting B-C Lions 22-10 in the second half to post a 34-27 C-F-L victory and remain unbeaten at home. The Redblacks, who improved to 7-2-and-1, moved to within three points of the first-place Montreal Alouettes in the East. The Lions, who have lost five straight after starting the season 5-and-1, are now tied for second in the West with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Toronto Blue Jays will send right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound today looking for a four-game sweep over the visiting Los Angeles Angels. The Jays beat the Angels 3-1 thanks, in part, to pitcher Bowden Francis’s one-hitter, and Vladimir Guerrero Junior’s two hits and two R-B-Is. Lefty Tyler Anderson will pitch the series’ finale for the Angels.

Tarik Skubal earned his major league-leading 15th win, and the visiting Detroit Tigers handed the Chicago White Sox their 99th loss with a 13-4 victory. Matt Vierling, Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry homered for Detroit. Keith and Jake Rogers each had three R-B-Is, and Vierling scored three times. Corey Julks had three hits for the White Sox. The 1962 New York Mets hold the modern record of 120 losses in a season.

Barry Bonds says he doesn’t worry any more about whether he’ll be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The 60-year-old Bonds says he only hopes whatever accolades remain out there for him come while his mother Patricia is still alive. Bonds spoke Saturday after being inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame alongside manager Jim Leyland and catcher Manny Sanguillen. Bonds spent his first seven seasons in the majors in Pittsburgh, where he won the first two of his record seven N-L M-V-P awards.

Prince Owusu scored in the 54th minute and goalkeeper Sean Johnson made three stops as visiting Toronto F-C edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0 in Major League Soccer action. The win moved Toronto to within one point of Orlando City for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Earlier, the visiting New England Revolution torched C-F Montreal 5-0.

Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 31 points as the Minnesota Lynx extended their W-N-B-A win streak to six straight games with a 90-80 victory over the visiting Indiana Fever. Rookie Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 23 points and eight assists. The loss halted the Fever’s two-game win streak.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 34 B.C. 27

NFL Pre-season

Seattle 37 Cleveland 33

Detroit 24 Pittsburgh 17

L.A. Chargers 26 Dallas 19

Houston 17 L.A. Rams 15

Green Bay 30 Baltimore 7

Carolina 31 Buffalo 26

Minnesota 26 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Jets 10 N.Y. Giants 6

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3 Houston 2

Cleveland 13 Texas 5

Detroit 13 Chicago White Sox 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 14 Miami 2

Cincinnati 10 Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 4 Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7 San Diego 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Dodgers 8 (10 innings)

Colorado 9 N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 4 Seattle 3

Arizona 4 Boston 1

Milwaukee 9 Oakland 5

Philadelphia 11 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6 St. Louis 0

MLS

Toronto FC 1 Houston 0

New England 5 CF Montreal 0

Seattle 3 Minnesota 2

New York 1 Charlotte FC 1

FC Dallas 4 D.C. United 3

Miami 2 Cincinnati 0

Chicago 2 New York City 2

Sporting Kansas City 3 Orlando City 0

Austin FC 2 Nashville 0

San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 2 Atlanta 0

St Louis City 4 Portland 4

WNBA

Connecticut 72 New York 64

Minnesota 90 Indiana 80

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

Tennessee at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Washington, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-11) at Toronto (Gausman 11-9), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 4-1) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Kikuchi 6-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Herz 2-5) at Atlanta (Lopez 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3) at Miami (Oller 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quinatana 6-8) at San Diego (Perez 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Allard 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-6) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 5-8) at Oakland (Estes 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

RUGBY

Pacific Nations Cup at BC Place, Vancouver

Canada vs. Japan, 5:10 p.m.