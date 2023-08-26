Sports Roundup – August 26

LOCAL SPORTS

In pre-season exhibition play, a win and a loss for St. FX soccer teams in Ontario. The X-Men defeated St. Lawrence University 3-1, while the X-Women were edged out 3-2 by Carleton. The regular season begins for both teams at home next Saturday against Université de Moncton.

X-Men Football begins their regular season this afternoon at St. FX Stadium against Bishop’s. Kickoff is at 3.

The crowd at Centre 200 in Sydney were on their feet to applaud Rhyah Stewart’s efforts in goal for the Cape Breton Eagles. She turned aside all 24 shots she faced in 30 minutes on the ice to earn a first-star of the game in her first Q-League exhibition match. However, the Eagles were downed by the Moncton Wildcats 5-3. Stewart is the 5th woman ever to play in the league.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Javon Leake’s club-record fourth punt-return touchdown earned the Toronto Argonauts a shootout 39 to 31 home win over the Calgary Stampeders. Leake returned Cody Grace’s punt 86 yards for the touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 31-31 tie and take the lead. Toronto’s lone loss of the season came against the Stamps earlier in the season.

Canadian Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians gave the slumping Toronto Blue Jays a lesson in production. Naylor, Ramon Laureano and Andres Gimenez each smashed homers in the Guardians 5-2 win as the Blue Jays lost for the third time in a row.

Female Canadian golfers say they’ve learned a lot from the C-P-K-C Women’s Open in Vancouver, B-C. Brigitte Thibault and Sarah-Eve Rheaume both missed the cut at the Canadian women’s golf championship on Friday but say the experience has been invaluable. They also both say they felt like they belonged at the tournament.

Megan Khang of the U-S is the second-round leader at the C-P-K-C Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. She was tied for 13th after the first round and shot a 6-under 66 Friday to move into the top spot in the morning wave at 7-under. Sweden’s Linn Grant was 1 under on the day to hold on to second at 6-under overall. Hamilton’s Alena Sharp was the only other Canadian to make the 4-over cut.

Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week. Alexandra Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. She died in a multiple car collision on Tuesday.

The first overall pick in the N-F-L draft went seven for 12 and finished his game with the Carolina Panthers with 73 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately his Panthers lost 26-17 to the Detroit Lions. The Lions rested starting quarterback Jared Goff with Teddy Bridgewater leading the line with four scoring drives in the first half.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 39 Calgary 31

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5 Toronto 2

Oakland 12 Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12 Texas 2

Seattle 7 Kansas City 5

National League

Washington 7 Miami 4

Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 7 St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 7 San Diego 3

Arizona 10 Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Baltimore 5 Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada 95 France 65

Latvia 109 Lebanon 70

At Manila, Philippines

Italy 81 Angola 67

Montenegro 91 Mexico 71

Dominican Republic 87 Philippines 81

Lithuania 93 Egypt 67

At Okinawa, Japan

Australia 98 Finland 72

Germany 81 Japan 63

NFL Pre-Season

Detroit 26 Carolina 17

Tennessee 23 New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23 San Francisco 12

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Perez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, 9:30 a.m.

At Manila, Philippines

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m.

Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m.

Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m.

United States vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

At Okinawa, Japan

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m.

MLS

New England at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.