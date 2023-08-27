Sports Roundup – August 27

LOCAL SPORTS

The X-Men Football squad opened the regular season with a 22-8 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters on a rainy Saturday afternoon. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 13-30 with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey managed 18 carries for 115 yards on the ground. Next up for St. FX is the Acadia Axemen in Wolfville this coming Saturday/

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rookie infielder Davis Schneider had three hits, including a two-run homer, and punched in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays tripped the visiting Cleveland Guardians 8-3 to snap a three-game slide. Despite the win, the Jays remain one-and-a-half games out of a wild-card playoff berth. The Blue Jays and Guardians play Sunday in their three-game series finale.

The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps got two goals from Ryan Gauld and one from Brian White as they recorded a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer action. Diego Rossi scored in the 21st minute and Jacen Russell-Rowe added another in the 89th as the Columbus Crew blanked the visiting Toronto F-C 2-0, while in Montreal, George Campbell scored in the 86th minute and C-F Montreal rolled the New England Revolution 1-0.

—

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defence played a huge role in lifting the C-F-L club to its fourth win of the season with a 20-6 decision over the B-C Lions in Vancouver. With back-to-back losses, the Lions have slipped to 7-and-4. Hamilton quarterback Taylor Powell went 18 of 23, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown. The Ticats led 10-3 at the half and 17-6 heading into the final quarter.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a violent collision in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins say Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. After he was carted off, coaches agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Megan Khang of the United States had birdies on four of her final five holes to hold on to her two-stroke lead at the C-P-K-C Women’s Open in Vancouver. Khang finished the third round at 4-under 68 to move to 11-under overall. Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who had a hole-in-one Saturday, is two shots back of Khang. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, is tied for 34th at 2 over.

Viktor Hovland is one round away from the FedEx Cup title and its 18-million-dollar (U-S) prize. Hovland shot a 66 to build a six-shot lead over Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship. Collin Morikawa had a 73 to fall seven behind. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario is tied for 19th, 15 shots back of the leader.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 30 B.C. 13

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Cleveland 3

Seattle 15 Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Houston 9 Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Oakland 2

Texas 6 Minnesota 2

National League

Atlanta 7 San Francisco 3

Washington 3 Miami 2

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 12 St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 8 Arizona 7 (11 innings)

Interleague

Boston 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

Baltimore 5 Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Mets 3

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil 100 Iran 59

Spain 94 Ivory Coast 64

At Manila, Philippines

Puerto Rico 101 South Sudan 96 (OT)

Greece 92 Jordan 71

Serbia 105 China 63

United States 99 New Zealand 72

At Okinawa, Japan

Georgia 85 Cape Verde 60

Slovenia 100 Venezuela 85

MLS

Vancouver 3 Portland 2

CF Montreal 1 New England 0

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 0

Atlanta 4 Nashville 0

Miami 2 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Charlotte FC 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 3 New York City FC 0

Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1

Orlando City 2 St. Louis 1

FC Dallas 1 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 San Jose 0

Houston 3 Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3 Chicago 0

NFL Pre-Season

Arizona 18 Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24 Chicago 21

Kansas City 33 Cleveland 32

Green Bay 19 Seattle 15

N.Y. Jets 32 N.Y. Giants 24

Washington 21 Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 26 Baltimore 20

Jacksonville 31 Miami 18

Dallas 31 Las Vegas 16

Denver 41 L.A. Rams 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-6) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodon 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-6) at Seattle (Castillo 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Rom 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-7) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 10-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at San Francisco (Beck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 7-3) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada vs. Lebanon, 5:45 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

At Manila, Philippines

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m.

At Okinawa, Japan

Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m.

MLS

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.