Sports Roundup – August 27

LOCAL SPORTS

The X-Men Football squad open the regular season hosting the Saint Mary’s Huskies. Kick-off at St. FX Stadium is at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the X-Women Rugby team play a pre-season exhibition match at 1:30 at the Halifax Wanderers Grounds against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles snapped a six-game losing streak by crushing the host Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday. Jo Adell hit two home runs and Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast for the Angels. Alek Manoah will pitch for the Jays on Saturday when they face Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in the second game of a three-game series.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw 3 touchdown passes and Jamal Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-20 on Friday in C-F-L action. In the late game, the B-C Lions first game without injured star quarterback Nathan Rourke was difficult as the Leos lost 23-16 to the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Drew Lock threw for a touchdown and three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle’s final N-F-L pre-season game before deciding Russell Wilson’s replacement. Geno Smith, regarded as the leader in the competition with Lock, played 1 offensive series, moving the Seahawks to the Dallas 19-yard line but had to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.

L-P-G-A Tour rookie Narin An of South Korea put herself in a good position to win at the C-P Women’s Open in Ottawa. An shot a 6-under 65 Friday to take a two-shot lead, at the Canadian women’s golf championship. American Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea and first-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa are all tied for second at 11-under. Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., was the low Canadian. She is tied for 13th at seven under.

Switzerland and Czechia have made winning starts at the women’s world hockey championship in Denmark. The Swiss beat Japan 3-1 in Herning and Czechia routed Hungary 7-1 in Frederikshavn. The Swiss face defending champion and title favourite Canada today.

The United States scored three goals in the second period and Gabby Graves-Wake and Hope Bevilhymer combined for the shutout as they defeated Canada 5-0 in Friday’s opening game of the four-team Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Canada will play twice on Saturday. They’ll face Team World at 10 a.m. Eastern, then play Great Britain at 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Scores

CFL

Toronto 37 Hamilton 20

Saskatchewan 23 B.C. 16

Women’s World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

at Herning, Denmark

Switzerland 3 Japan 1

at Frederikshavn, Denmark

Czechia 7 Hungary 1

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 12 Toronto 0

Seattle 3 Cleveland 2 (11 innings)

Boston 9 Tampa Bay 8

Texas 7 Detroit 6

Baltimore 2 Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 2

National League

L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 7 Washington 3

Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7 Colorado 6

Atlanta 11 St. Louis 4

Interleague

Arizona 7 Chicago White Sox 2

San Diego 13 Kansas City 5

Minnesota 9 San Francisco 0

MLS

Austin FC 4 Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2 Seattle 1

NFL Exhibition

Carolina 21 Buffalo 0

New Orleans 27 L.A. Chargers 10

Dallas 27 Seattle 26

Las Vegas 23 New England 6

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

at Herning, Denmark

Finland vs. United States, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada, 1 p.m.

at Frederikshavn, Denmark

Sweden vs. Germany, 9:30 a.m.

Denmark vs. Czechia, 1:30 p.m.

CFL

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Javier 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NFL Exhibition

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.