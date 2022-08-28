Sports Roundup – August 28

LOCAL SPORTS

In Football, the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 25-12 on summer homecoming at St. FX Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Subway Player of the game Malcom Bussey had 19 rushes for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the X-Men, while Quarterback Silas Fagnan was 9-21 for 186 total passing yards. St. FX will next see action on September 10th when they host Acadia.

The X-Women Rugby squad got the win 17-15 in an exhibition game against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a match played on the Halifax Wanderers pitch.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Shohei Ohtani was the superior pitcher in a duel with Alek Manoah, yielding only 2 hits in 7 innings in the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Angels shut out the host Jays for the second consecutive game. Ohtani’s masterful 109-pitch performance included nine strikeouts and a lone walk before 45,311 fans at Rogers Centre. The teams play again today.

Sarah Fillier scored twice for Canada in a 4-1 win over Switzerland at the women’s world hockey championship in Denmark. Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull scored and had an assist, and Emily Clark also scored for the Canadians. Goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped seven shots in her second win of the tournament. The Canadians face Japan this morning.

Toronto F-C and C-F Montreal both picked up important road wins in Major League Soccer action. Toronto got goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi to defeat Charlotte F-C 2-0, while Montreal got first-half goals from Ismael Kone and Romell Quioto to douse the Chicago Fire 2-0. The Vancouver Whitecaps lost 3-0 to visiting Nashville in the late game.

Canada dropped all three of its Group B round-robin games in the World Rugby Los Angeles Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the United States. Canada will play in a ninth-place qualifier on Sunday against the third-place finisher in a pool that consists of Fiji, Ireland, France and Wales.

The Ottawa Redblacks picked up their second victory of the C-F-L season by outlasting the Elks 25-18 in Edmonton. Ottawa, in last place in the East Division, improved to 2-and-8 with the road win. The Redblacks scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and enjoyed a 20 to 3 lead at the half. Edmonton slipped to 3-and-8 and remains last in the West. The Elks have lost 13 straight games at home.

In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the N-F-L rookie, 2 days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and 2 college teammates gang-raped a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at an off-campus home where Araiza had been living.

Injuries are often the most significant news from the N-F-L’s pre-season. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume. Poe was lying on the ground when the cart came out and he was lifted onto it and driven off.

Saturday’s Games

Women’s World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark

Canada 4 Switzerland 1

United States 6 Finland 1

At Frederikshavn, Denmark

Sweden 4 Germany 3 (SO)

Czechia 5 Denmark 1

CFL

Ottawa 25 Edmonton 18

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 0

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 11 Texas 2

Baltimore 3 Houston 1

Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 innings)

Cleveland 4 Seattle 3

National League

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 0

Miami 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 6 Washington 2

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 0

St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5

Interleague

Arizona 10 Chicago White Sox 5

San Diego 4 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)

MLS

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 3 Miami 1

Toronto FC 2 Charlotte FC 0

Columbus 2 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 0

CF Montreal 2 Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 1 San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1 FC Dallas 1

Nashville 3 Vancouver 0

NFL Exhibition

Atlanta 28 Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16 L.A. Rams 7

Tennessee 26 Arizona 23

Chicago 21 Cleveland 20

Miami 48 Philadelphia 10

Baltimore 17 Washington 15

Indianapolis 27 Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23 Minnesota 13

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

Canada vs. Japan, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs. Hungary, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

NFL Exhibition

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.