Sports Roundup – August 28

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stole the show in the Montreal Alouettes’ home opener. Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans threw two touchdown passes in a 27-10 win over Montreal in front of 14,753 fans at Percival Molson Stadium. After failing to record more than eight points in a game this season, the Tiger-Cats broke their 2021 scoring record in the first half alone.

Pinch-hitter Victor Reyes delivered a tiebreaking, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 home win against the Blue Jays. Detroit said Reyes is the first major leaguer since the expansion era to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run. Detroit’s Matt Manning and Toronto’s Steven Matz both allowed one run over six innings.

Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning stood up for well-travelled starter Andrew Albers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Albers threw 5-and-a-third scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons. He limited the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. The 35-year-old Canadian left-hander was promoted last week from Triple-A.

There was no stopping Bryson DeChambeau at Caves Valley. He overpowered the vulnerable course and was on the cusp of a 58 or even a 59 until missing birdie chances on the last two holes. He still shot a 60 in the B-M-W Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay heading into the weekend.

C-F Montreal will head into the international break with three crucial points after a 3-1 win over rivals Toronto F-C at home. Toronto midfielder Noble Okello was booked after a high challenge caught Victor Wanyama in the thigh. Following video review, the yellow card was changed to a straight red and TFC found themselves down a man with 85 minutes to play.

The United States will host Canada in two women’s hockey games in October. The games in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Hartford, Connecticut open a series of games between the two teams this winter in their preparations for Beijing’s Winter Olympics in February. The two teams are currently playing in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary.

Friday’s Games

CFL

Hamilton 27 Montreal 10

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Boston 4 Cleveland 3

Houston 5 Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Oakland 2

National League

Cincinnati 6 Miami 0

Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 6 (11 innings)

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17 Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5 L.A. Angels 0

MLS

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2

CF Montreal 3 Toronto FC 1

Miami 0 Orlando City 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Quarterfinals

ROC vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m.

United States vs. Japan, 3:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Germany, 7 p.m.

Finland vs. Czech Republic, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

British Columbia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernandez 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Alexander 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patino 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Mejia 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 9-3), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.