Sports Roundup – August 29

The host Winnipeg Blue Bombers came up with a total team effort and stunned the C-F-L-leading Montreal Alouettes 44-28. The Bombers, who halted the visitors’ win streak at seven games, entered the contest with losses in three of their last four games. The Bombers improved to 6-and-5 and have now beaten Montreal in three straight games dating back to last season. The Alouettes slipped to 9-and-2.

One night after getting booed at home during a 13-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Toronto Blue Jays bounced back with a crowd-pleasing 8-1 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners. With the win, the Jays moved to within two-and-a-half games of the third and final A-L wild card berth. George Springer had a home run and went 4-4 at the plate to lead the Jays in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox ran themselves right into a 1-0 loss at Yankee Stadium. In the opener of a critical four-game series, Rafaela committed a costly baserunning blunder in the fifth inning and then got thrown out at home plate to end the seventh. Shut out for the second consecutive game and seventh time this season, Boston dropped three games behind the Yankees in the race for the top A-L wild-card spot and home-field advantage.

A’ja Wilson had 27 points and eight rebounds, Jackie Young scored 23 points and added eight assists, and the Las Vegas Aces whipped the visiting Toronto Tempo 93-73. Isabelle Harrison led the short-handed Tempo with 15 points and seven rebounds. The injury-riddled Toronto squad has lost 15 of its last 16 games. The Aces led 56-39 at halftime.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points as the Indiana Fever got past the visiting Connecticut Sun 111-91. The pair scored 30 or more for the fourth game this season, extending their W-N-B-A single-season record for a duo. The Fever have won seven of their last nine. Diamond Miller finished with 19 points, and Nell Angloma had 17 to lead the Sun, who have lost six of their last eight.

Cale Makar (ma-KAHR) and the Colorado Avalanche agreed to a 163.2-million-dollar (US), eight-year extension on Friday that will make the 27-year-old defenceman the highest-paid player in league history. Makar’s extension is set to be the richest in N-H-L history, surpassing the eight-year, 136-million-dollar extension signed by Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov last September. Makar’s deal runs through the 2034-35 season.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Seattle 1

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 1 Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 4

Baltimore 4 Athletics 3 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 8

Washington 9 Miami 2

Atlanta 6 Colorado 4

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 10 San Francisco 6

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 2 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 9 San Diego 4

Milwaukee 6 Texas 1

Houston 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 5 L.A. Angels 3

CFL

Winnipeg 44 Montreal 28

NFL Pre-Season

Baltimore 41 Washington 3

Seattle 9 Kansas City 9

Atlanta 17 Miami 12

Carolina 16 Houston 13

Jacksonville 19 Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Giants 23 N.Y. Jets 6

New Orleans 27 Dallas 24

Green Bay 42 Arizona 38

Cincinnati 30 Philadelphia 13

Denver 34 Minnesota 6

WNBA

Las Vegas 93 Toronto 73

Indiana 111 Connecticut 91

Portland 101 Atlanta 83

Los Angeles 88 Washington 82

Canadian Premier League

Quebec 1 Hamilton 0

Ottawa 2 Toronto 1

Saturday’s games (All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston (Bennett 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 6-8) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Soriano 10-7), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Cleveland (Griffin 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-4), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Baz 4-14) at Athletics (Perkins 3-9), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Bachar 1-3) at St. Louis (Leahy 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 7-11), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-12) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 13-8) at Washington (Cavalli 12-5), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 5-8) at Atlanta (Pérez 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 2-1) at Detroit (Montero 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 9-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 6-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 16-4) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 3-7), 10:07 p.m.

CFL

Hamilton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-Season

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Halifax at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver at Calgary, 5 p.m.