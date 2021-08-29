Sports Roundup – August 29

LOCAL SPORTS

In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday.

Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for adults, and masks and social distancing rules are in effect.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The semifinal matchups are set at the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. Canada beat Germany 7-0 in the quarterfinal and will face Switzerland in Monday’s semifinal. Meanwhile the Americans were 10-2 winners over Japan and will take on Finland in the other semi.

The Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in M-L-B. Jared Walsh drove in three runs and Justin Upton got his one thousandth career R-B-I. Shohei Ohtani became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels.

Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. The Rockies fell to 16 and 48 on the road.

Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo remain winless for a club-record 15 games in a row. The Dynamo were beaten 2-1 by Minnesota United on Adrien Hunou’s two goals. Houston was playing without head coach Tab Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency.

The Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-12 in the N-F-L pre-season finale for both teams. The Broncos played their starters for much of the first half while the Rams went with their backups. Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock each threw a touchdown for Denver.

Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week in NASCAR. The race had fairly low stakes because 15 of the 16 playoff slots were already claimed. Tyler Reddick took the final spot with a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. The only other competition was for the regular-season title, which went to Kyle Larson.

Saturday’s Games

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Quarterfinals

Switzerland 3 Russia 2 (OT)

United States 10 Japan 2

Canada 7 Germany 0

Finland 1 Czech Republic 0

CFL

B.C. 24 Ottawa 12

MLB

American League

Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4 Seattle 2

Boston 5 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Toronto 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

Houston 5 Texas 2

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3

National League

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 0

Miami 6 Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 13 Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 3

San Francisco 5 Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6 Milwaukee 4

L.A. Angels 10 San Diego 2

Major League Soccer

Nashville 2 Atlanta 0

Chicago 1 New York 0

LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3

New York City FC 2 New England 0

D.C. United 3 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Women’s Hockey Championship at Calgary

Placement Games

Russia vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Japan, 7 p.m.

CFL

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suarez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 14-3), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.