Sports Roundup – August 30

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women soccer team opened their 2025 campaign with a 1-1 draw with the visiting CBU Capers at STFX Stadium. The X-Women struck first, as fourth year forward Aidan Miller found the back of the net in the 9th minute, with Cheyenne Bower assisting. Eight minutes later, Caper Olivia Albright brought her side even, with Julie Sampson assisting. Rookie keeper Sarah Bach received the Gabriel Pizza STFX player of the game. The X-Women return to action Sunday afternoon, when they host the Dalhousie Tigers at 1 pm.

The reigning AUS champion X-Men and the CBU Capers also played to a 1-1 draw to kick off their 2025 campaigns. The Capers opened the scoring in the second half as Jamie Nicholson pounced on a loose ball in the box and popped it home. Myroslav Zastavnyy replied for STFX two minutes later, knocking home a shot off a great pass from Kyle Cordeiro. Zastavnyy earned the Gabriel Pizza Player of the game award for STFX. The X-Men host the Dalhousie Tigers on Sunday at 3:30 pm.

The X-Men football team is on the road looking for their second straight win, as they take on the Acadia Axemen in Wolfville. Kick off time is 2 pm.

Antigonish is playing host to the U11A Girls Provincial Softball Championship at the regional ball fields. Day two action begins at 9 this morning – at 11 am the Antigonish Diamond Jaxx take on the Dartmouth She-Devils team 2 at the Sandlot, and the Antigonish Dirt Dogs play the Eastern Shore Goldsox at 1 pm on Field 2. Action continues through the evening, with the tounament wrapping up with the championship game Sunday morning at 11:30.

In pre-season action in the U18 Major Hockey League, the Cape Breton West Islanders play the Sydney Rush at 1 pm, while the Pictou County Weeks Majors are in Cole Harbour to face off with the Hunters at 1:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays, beaten 7-2 by the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in a showdown between the American and National League leaders, received good news after the setback when they learned that star centre-fielder Daulton Varsho did not break his pinky finger. Varsho was hit on the hand by a pitch from Milwaukee reliever Aaron Ashby in the seventh inning and left the game in pain.

Trent Grisham hit a grand slam, Carlos Rodón pitched six effective innings, and the visiting New York Yankees whipped the Chicago White Sox 10-2 for their sixth consecutive win. The Yankees moved into second place in the A-L East, a half-game ahead of Boston and three back of Toronto.

Jonah Tong of Markham, Ontario, allowed one earned run in five innings in his major-league debut and the New York Mets hit six homers and set a franchise record for runs in a home game in a 19-9 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Odyssey Sims scored 21 points, and the visiting Indiana Fever edged the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75 in W-N-B-A action on Friday. Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 17 points and six rebounds, while Kelsey Plum and Rae Burrell, both scored 12 points for the hosts.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec, was eliminated 6-3, 7-6 in the third round of the U-S Open on Friday by the world’s top-ranked singles player, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Fernandez will be back on the court in New York on Saturday with doubles partner Venus Williams. The wild-card combo will face Eri Hozumi of Japan and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway.

Novak Djokovic shook off a back problem early in Friday’s match to beat Cam Norrie and become the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the U-S Open since Jimmy Connors in 1991. The 38-year-old Djokovic pulled away to win in four sets. The 24-time Grand Slam winner reached the final 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Milwaukee 7 Toronto 2

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4 Washington 1

Minnesota 7 San Diego 4

San Francisco 15 Baltimore 8

American League

Cleveland 5 Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 10 Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 5 Kansas City 3

Houston 2 L.A. Angels 0

Texas 5 Athletics 2

National League

N.Y. Mets 19 Miami 9

Chicago Cubs 11 Colorado 7

Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 5 (10 innings)

WNBA

Atlanta 100 Dallas 78

Indiana 76 Los Angeles 75

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Toronto (Gausman 8-10), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 9-10) at Washington (Irvin 8-9), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at Boston (May 7-10), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Minnesota (Abel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

American League

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-5) at Cleveland (Williams 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 10-7) at Athletics (Barnett 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at Colorado (Brown 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, ppd.

Chicago at Miami, ppd.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, ppd.

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) at Cavalry (Calgary), 4 p.m.

Vancouver FC at Atletico Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FIBA Men’s Americup Semifinals at Managua, Nicaragua

Brazil vs. United States, 4:40 p.m.

Canada vs. Argentina, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.