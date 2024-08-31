Sports Roundup – August 31

LOCAL SPORTS

X-Women midfielder Cheyenne Bower scored the lone goal in the St. FX’s 1-0 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies in the AUS women’s soccer season opener at Huskies Stadium. X-Women defender Rylin Matheson was named Player of the Match with an assist and some stellar defensive play, while goalkeeper Hailey Jones turned away three shots for the clean sheet.

On the Men’s side, the X-Men began their season with an 11-0 trouncing of the Huskies. A controversial and game-changing play saw Huskies goalkeeper Ryan Davis sent off for a direct red card in the first half following a collision with X-Men forward Samuel Barrowcliffe. With the Huskies down to 10-men, the X-Men’s offence was unleashed, taking a 5-0 lead into half-time, then scoring six more times. X-Men midfielder Kyle Cordeiro was named Player of the Match with three goals and one assist.

This afternoon, the X-Men Football team kicks off their regular season on the road against Bishops at 2 pm.

The Celtic U13 Boys soccer squad is at the Mainland Commons Soccer Field in Halifax for a provincial tournament. Play begins at 10 am against Dunbrack, then the Celtics face UDFC tonight at 6. Playoffs begin Sunday morning.

The U13 Girls provincials are in Stellarton, where the Celtics play Northern Nova United at 10am, then East Hants Soccer Club at 2 pm. On Sunday, the Celtic face Halifax County United at 10 am. The Medal Game will be at 2 pm.

And the U15 Celtics are hosting provincials this weekend. It begins with the Celtics vs North Nova on Central Sports Field, and the Storm taking on UDFC at St. FX Field – both games start at 10.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Pablo López pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game skid and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. López allowed six hits and struck out three without a walk. Lopez extended his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings and won for the fourth time in five decisions.

Framber Valdez pitched seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve hit a game-ending R-B-I double in the ninth to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. There were two outs when Altuve bounced his double off the wall to drive in the winning run.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks with no outs in the second inning after suffering pain in his left big toe. Kershaw allowed two runs in the first inning between the NL West contenders and was pulled after giving up a leadoff homer to Corbin Carroll in the second.

Bryce Harper says he’ll be fine for October, that the elbow and wrist injuries the two-time National League M-V-P has played through this Philadelphia Phillies season are more a nuisance than a concern for the post-season. Harper’s pop has been down this month, about as noticeable as the black support sleeve he wears on his right arm. Harper says he’s battled wrist problems since May while the elbow is a more recent issue.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was shocked at the U-S Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz was. The number-two-seeded player bowed out in the third round with a loss to 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Djokovic was trying to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Instead, he finishes a year without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017.

English Premier League clubs again flexed their financial muscles by spending about $2.6 (b) billion U-S in the summer transfer window that has now closed for Europe’s five big domestic leagues. Once again, Chelsea was first in line with an outlay of $290 (m) million U-S as its owners continue to look for a winning combination.

Friday’s scoreboard

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Detroit 5 (10 innings)

Houston 3 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 2 Toronto 0

Oakland 9 Texas 2

Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 5

National League

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4 (10 innings, 1st game)

Milwaukee 14 Cincinnati 0 (2nd game)

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 6

San Francisco 3 Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Arizona 9

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 6 St. Louis 3

Cleveland 10 Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 13 Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5 Colorado 3

WNBA

Dallas 94 Minnesota 76

Indiana 100 Chicago 81

Las Vegas 83 Atlanta 72

New York 98 Seattle 85

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

CFL Touchdown Pacific at Victoria

Ottawa vs. British Columbia, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Pivetta 5-9) at Detroit (Skubal 15-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 6-6) at Texas (Bradford 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 10-8) at Houston (Kikuchi 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 13-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-4) at Washington (Herz 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 8-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 6-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Gibson 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-9) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:10 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.