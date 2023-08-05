Sports Roundup – August 5

LOCAL SPORTS

The St. Mary’s Shooters Association will host the Harold Scott Memorial Benchrest Shoot tomorrow from 9-3 at the DNRR Stillwater range, at 9240 Highway 7 Stillwater. There will scope center-fire and scoped rim-fire rifle classes at 100 yards. Members of the public may shoot as guests; Certified range safety officers will be on duty. There’s also a BBQ at noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Stampeders snapped their two-game C-F-L losing streak by knocking off the visiting Toronto Argonauts 20-7. It was the first loss of the season for the defending Grey Cup champion Argos, whose record slips to 6-and-1. The Stamps, who won their first game of the year at home, improve to 3-and-5. Argos’ starting Q-B Chad Kelly, who came up limping in the second quarter, was replaced by Cameron Dukes.

Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and the Toronto Blue Jays tied their season-high with five home runs in a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Junior, Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also went deep to help the Blue Jays increase their lead over Boston to 3 games for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League. The teams play again today in Boston.

The Tigres UANL spotted the Vancouver Whitecaps an early goal, then came back to tie it in regulation before winning the Round of 32 Leagues Cup match 5-3 on penalties. Pedro Vite scored in the ninth minute for Vancouver at B-C Place, but Andre-Pierre Gignac tied it for Tigres in the 53rd minute.

Georgia golfer Russell Henley is used to leading the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. His goal is to be leading after Sunday. He shot a 66 for a one-stroke lead over Billy Horschel of Florida and a two-shot lead over Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C, and three others. It’s the fifth time in the last 10 rounds at Sedgefield Country Club that Henley has been leading.

Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to 37.25-million-dollars (U-S), a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020, has averaged 112 tackles over the past two seasons. Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is next. He’s due to receive what may end up being the richest contract in N-F-L history.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, 186-million-dollar U-S contract extension, according to a source. E-S-P-N first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal, citing Klutch Sports C-E-O Rich Paul. At an average value of 62-million-dollars per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in N-B-A history.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 20 Toronto 7

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 7 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 8 Detroit 0

Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 7

Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Atlanta 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 9 St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 5

Interleague

Baltimore 10 N.Y. Mets 3

Kansas City 7 Philadelphia 5

Texas 6 Miami 2

Minnesota 3 Arizona 2

Leagues Cup – Round of 32

Tigres 1 Vancouver 1 (Tigres win 5-3 on penalties)

Club America 1 Chicago 0

Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1 (Nashville wins 5-4 on penalties)

Minnesota 3 Columbus 3 (Minnesota wins 4-3 on penalties)

Real Salt Lake 3 Leon 1

Toluca 4 Sporting Kansas City 1

Monterrey 1 Portland 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Soriano 0-0) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Women’s World Cup – Round of 16

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m.

Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m.

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m.

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Third Place: Finland vs. United States, 11 a.m.

Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, 11 a.m.