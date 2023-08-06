Sports Roundup – August 6

LOCAL SPORTS

The St. Mary’s Shooters Association is hosting the Harold Scott Memorial Benchrest Shoot today from 9-3 at the DNRR Stillwater range, 9240 Highway 7 Stillwater. There will scoped center fire and scoped rim fire rifle classes at 100 yards. Members of the public may shoot as guests; Certified range safety officers will be on duty. There’s also a BBQ at noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Caleb Evans and Regis Cibasu scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally the Montreal Alouettes past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-14. Montreal moved into second place in the C-F-L’s East Division with a second straight victory. The 4-and-3 Alouettes also won the season series with the 3-and-5 Tiger-Cats, who led 11-3 at halftime but were outscored 24-3 in the second half.

Brandon Belt hit a solo homer and go-ahead single, George Springer went 4-for-4, and the Toronto Blue Jays benefitted from Reese McGuire’s game-ending baserunning blunder to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 at Fenway Park. Rafael Devers hit his 26th homer, a game-tying three-run homer for Boston, which lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell into last place in the A-L East.

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his 100th win, and the surging Baltimore Orioles strengthened their position atop the A-L East by beating the New York Mets 7-3. With their seventh win in nine games, the Orioles moved a season-high three games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay and improved their record to an A-L-best 69-and-42. Elsewhere, the Seattle Mariners edged the host Los Angeles Angels 3-2 to stay in the wild-card hunt.

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and Jose Ramirez of the host Cleveland Guardians exchanged punches at second base, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to 6 ejections. Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for their actions later in a fight that included multiple flare-ups on the infield and in foul territory. It took 15 minutes before order was restored. The White Sox won 7-4.

Forward Malcolm Spence scored with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada clipped Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Canada led by a goal with five minutes remaining before Czechia scored late to force the extra frame. It’s Canada’s 24th title at the men’s summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alberta.

At least one soccer powerhouse will be eliminated on the second day of the Women’s World Cup knockout stage. The U-S team has won the last two titles and is ranked Number 1 in the world. The Americans play third-ranked Sweden in the round of 16. The final whistle will end the international career of either Megan Rapinoe of the U-S or Caroline Seger of Sweden. Both stars are retiring at the end of the tournament.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 27 Hamilton 14

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 5 Boston 4

Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Houston 1

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Atlanta 6

Washington 7 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 6 Colorado 2

San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)

Interleague

Baltimore 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 9 Miami 8

Philadelphia 9 Kansas City 6

Oakland 2 San Francisco 1

Minnesota 12 Arizona 1

Women’s World Cup – Round of 16

Spain 5 Switzerland 1

Japan 3 Norway 1

Netherlands 2 South Africa 0

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Championship: Canada 3 Czechia 2 (OT)

Third Place: United States 5 Finland 2

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Women’s World Cup – Round of 16

Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m.

Leagues Cup – Round of 16

Miami at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (Bernardino 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodon 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (Thompson 2-3), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.