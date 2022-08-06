Sports Roundup – August 6

The Calgary Stampeders snapped their two-game losing skid with a 17-3 win over the struggling Ottawa Redblacks. Despite Bo Levi Mitchell not having the best of nights, it was Calgary’s defence that stepped up with three interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Calgary will next host the B.C. Lions next Saturday.

The Toronto Blue Jays narrowly lost 6-5 to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings. Nick Gordon, who hit a three-run homer earlier in the game, scored the final run. After advancing to third on a throwing error from Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, Gordon made it home safe for the winning run as Jansen was unable to handle the throw home cleanly. Matt Chapman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santiago Espinal all homered in the loss.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held a pre-game ceremony with a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium, honouring longtime broadcaster Vin Scully who died on Tuesday at age 94. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended the ceremony by running the crowd through a chorus of Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball.” Fans gave a standing ovation when the video concluded with a picture of Scully waving from the field with a rainbow behind him.

Ronald Acuna Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer during a 9-6 Atlanta Braves win over the New York Mets to rebound quickly in their N-L East showdown. Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an R-B-I double in the second to help the Braves chase ineffective starter Taijuan Walker and open an 8-0 cushion.

The Vancouver Whitecaps earned a crucial and dramatic 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo tonight. Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini scored the winner two minutes into injury time after Simon Becher scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute of the match. Vancouver now sits two points outside of a spot in the M-L-S post-season.

Second-seeded Paula Badosa beat Coco Gauff 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to reach her fourth semifinal of the year. Badosa won nine straight points, while Gauff struggled with her serve, and led 2-0 in the second set before easing to a 5-1 lead. Gauff had six double-faults in the first set, including the final two points. Badosa will play Number 7 seed Daria Kasatkina tomorrow.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 17 Ottawa 3

Major League Baseball

American League

Houston 9 Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1

Boston 7 Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1

Philadelphia 7 Washington 2

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 1

Interleague

Baltimore 1 Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

MLS

Vancouver 2 Houston 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodon 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

National League

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suarez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodon 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.