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Sports Roundup – August 8

Aug 8, 2026 | Sports

Andres Gimenez and Josh Smith each hit home runs, Jose Soriano (soh-ree-AH-noh) pitched four-and-two-thirds innings of four-hit, two-run ball in his Toronto debut, and the visiting Blue Jays opened a three-game weekend series in Philadelphia with a tense 5-4 win over the Phillies. Alejandro Kirk had two R-B-Is for the Jays, who gave up two runs in the ninth.

Payton Tolle struck out a career-high 14 in six innings, Wilyer Abreu drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox won their ninth game in a row with a 13-1 rout of the visiting Athletics. The Red Sox are just the seventh team since 1920 to win 27 or more in a 30-game span, and the only team to begin their run under .500. The Red Sox play a four-game series in Toronto, starting on Monday.

Trevor Harris threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns, receiver KeeSean Johnson had 11 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown, and the 6-and-2 Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into a tie for first in the West by defeating the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 42-20. Quarterback Jake Maier passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns as the Redblacks slipped to 0-and-8.

Third-period goals by Malik L’Italien and Jaakko Wycisk snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted Canada to a 6-3 semifinal victory over Finland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton on Friday. Canada will play the United States for gold in today’s final: the Americans beat Slovakia 5-2 in the other semifinal.

Shakira Austin had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and seven rebounds, and the Washington Mystics defeated the visiting Atlanta Dream 79-74 to extend their W-N-B-A winning streak to six in a row. Allisha Gray had 26 points and six rebounds for the Dream. Rhyne Howard chipped in with 19 points for the visitors.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL
Saskatchewan 42 Ottawa 20

MLB

Interleague
Toronto 5 Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 2 Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4 Miami 3
Minnesota 8 Milwaukee 6
Houston 6 San Diego 3
San Francisco 5 Detroit 2

American League
Boston 13 Athletics 1
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 2 Baltimore 1

National League
Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Pittsburgh 4
Washington 5 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 3 Colorado 2

WNBA
Washington 79 Atlanta 74
Connecticut 75 Phoenix 72
Golden State 94 Dallas 76

NSL
Halifax 1 Montreal 0

Canadian Premier League
Vancouver FC 1 Forge 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL
Edmonton at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Hamilton at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague
Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

American League
Athletics (Jump 4-7) at Boston (Bennett 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-10) at Texas (deGrom 7-7), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 6-9) at Seattle (Kirby 8-9), 9:50 p.m.

National League
Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 13-1) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-8), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

MLS
Houston at New England, 4:30 p.m.

NSL
Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League
Halifax at Atletico Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Inter Toronto at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Cavalry at Supra du Quebec, 8 p.m.

WNBA
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.