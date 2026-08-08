Sports Roundup – August 8

Andres Gimenez and Josh Smith each hit home runs, Jose Soriano (soh-ree-AH-noh) pitched four-and-two-thirds innings of four-hit, two-run ball in his Toronto debut, and the visiting Blue Jays opened a three-game weekend series in Philadelphia with a tense 5-4 win over the Phillies. Alejandro Kirk had two R-B-Is for the Jays, who gave up two runs in the ninth.

Payton Tolle struck out a career-high 14 in six innings, Wilyer Abreu drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox won their ninth game in a row with a 13-1 rout of the visiting Athletics. The Red Sox are just the seventh team since 1920 to win 27 or more in a 30-game span, and the only team to begin their run under .500. The Red Sox play a four-game series in Toronto, starting on Monday.

Trevor Harris threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns, receiver KeeSean Johnson had 11 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown, and the 6-and-2 Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into a tie for first in the West by defeating the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 42-20. Quarterback Jake Maier passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns as the Redblacks slipped to 0-and-8.

Third-period goals by Malik L’Italien and Jaakko Wycisk snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted Canada to a 6-3 semifinal victory over Finland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton on Friday. Canada will play the United States for gold in today’s final: the Americans beat Slovakia 5-2 in the other semifinal.

Shakira Austin had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and seven rebounds, and the Washington Mystics defeated the visiting Atlanta Dream 79-74 to extend their W-N-B-A winning streak to six in a row. Allisha Gray had 26 points and six rebounds for the Dream. Rhyne Howard chipped in with 19 points for the visitors.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 42 Ottawa 20

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 2 Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4 Miami 3

Minnesota 8 Milwaukee 6

Houston 6 San Diego 3

San Francisco 5 Detroit 2

American League

Boston 13 Athletics 1

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 2 Baltimore 1

National League

Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Pittsburgh 4

Washington 5 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 3 Colorado 2

WNBA

Washington 79 Atlanta 74

Connecticut 75 Phoenix 72

Golden State 94 Dallas 76

NSL

Halifax 1 Montreal 0

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC 1 Forge 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Hamilton at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

American League

Athletics (Jump 4-7) at Boston (Bennett 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-10) at Texas (deGrom 7-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 6-9) at Seattle (Kirby 8-9), 9:50 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 13-1) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-8), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Houston at New England, 4:30 p.m.

NSL

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax at Atletico Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Inter Toronto at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Cavalry at Supra du Quebec, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.