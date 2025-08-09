Sports Roundup – August 9

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: The regular season wrapped up in Lower South River as the St.Andrew’s Flyers shut out the Pomquet Acadians 9-0. Jaron Kenney struck out twelve batters on the way to a no-hitter, while Jaden Doiron took the loss. Top hitters for the Flyers: Andrew MacIsaac (Triple, 2 RBI), Jaron Kennedy (Double, Single, 2 RBI), Trent MacDonald (2 singles, RBI), Tyler MacIsaac (Double, RBI).

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added three more runs in the seventh en route to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Clayton Kershaw gave up seven hits and one run over six innings for the Dodgers. Max Scherzer (SHER’-zer) gave up six hits and two runs over six innings for the Jays.

Centre-fielder Blake Perkins threw out Starling Marte (MAR’-tay) at the plate to end the game as the surging Milwaukee Brewers hung on to defeat the slumping New York Mets 3-2. Brice Turang hit a two-run homer for the host Brewers, who improved to a major league-best 71-and-44 by earning their seventh consecutive victory.

Former Alouettes Cody Fajardo and Kaion Julien-Grant hooked up for a touchdown with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Edmonton Elks to a 23-22 win over Montreal. The late loss prevented the 5-and-4 Alouettes from moving into a first-place tie in the East Division with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Elks, last in the West Division, improved to 2-and-6.

Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions’ N-F-L pre-season game against Atlanta, with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run. The Lions said later that Norris was in stable condition in hospital and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. Detroit led 17-10 when play was stopped.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk says he is still undecided whether to get surgery this off-season to address the injuries he suffered in the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year. Tkachuk told E-S-P-N that he could miss a couple months if he has surgery after playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury. Tkachuk had 23 points in 23 playoff games, including seven in the final round against Edmonton.

The Vancouver Bandits clinched first place in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Western Conference with a 102-95 road win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Tyrese Samuel had 32 points and 18 rebounds for the 18-and-5 Bandits, while Mitch Creek chipped in with 23 points and seven rebounds in a winning cause.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 23 Montreal 22

NFL Pre-season

Detroit 17 Atlanta 10

Cleveland 30 Carolina 10

New England 48 Washington 18

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 5 Toronto 1

Boston 10 San Diego 2

Philadelphia 9 Texas 1

American League

Houston 5 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Detroit 6 L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 3 Athletics 2

Cleveland 9 Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 4

National League

Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

Miami 5 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3 N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 6 Colorado 1

San Francisco 5 Washington 0

WNBA

New York 88 Dallas 77

Minnesota 80 Washington 76

Las Vegas 90 Seattle 86

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Vancouver 102 Scarborough 95

Ottawa 98 Montreal 92

Winnipeg 92 Brampton 60

Edmonton 92 Niagara 81

Calgary 105 Saskatchewan 76

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

NFL Pre-season

New York Giants at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

American League

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 5-7) at Detroit (Morton 7-9), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 0-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1) at Seattle (Evans 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Miami (Gusto 7-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 1-0), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Lord 2-6) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at Atlanta (Fedde 3-12), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Blalock 1-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:45 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Toronto vs Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa vs Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Halifax, 5 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) at York United (Toronto), 1 p.m.

Wanderers (Halifax) at Cavalry (Calgary), 5 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.