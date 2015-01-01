Sports Roundup – December 10

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers defeated the Truro Bearcats at home 4-1.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers outscored the Harbour Rage 5-1, while the Novas won at the Arena 4-3 over the Rangers. The two teams continue their homestands: the Bombers host the Valley Wildcats at 11 am, then the Novas face the Rage at the Keating Centre at 12:30.

U18 Majors: The Macs dealt another loss to the Islanders, 3-2 in Halifax. The Weeks Majors were defeated 9-4 by the Mustangs at the Wellness Centre – this afternoon they take on the Cole Harbour Wolfpack at 1.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects trounced the Moncton Rockets 5-1. The teams face off again at the Hector Arena in Pictou at Noon.

NS Junior: The Pictou County Scotians host the Strait Pirates at 6 pm in Trenton.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Elias Pettersson’s goal at 3:29 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 N-H-L win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. Pettersson also chipped in with two assists. Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev and J-T Miller also scored for the Canucks. Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen and Brady Skjei scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost four straight.

Auston Matthews scored twice and Ilya Samsonov made 18 saves for his first shutout of the N-H-L season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 4-0. David Kampf and Noah Gregor, into the empty net, had the other goals for Toronto. William Nylander added two assists, while John Tavares had one to give him 998 career points.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into overtime and Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots as the New York Islanders ended the Los Angeles Kings’ record 11-game season-opening road winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to tie the score for the Islanders, who improved to 4-0h-and-1 in their last five games.

Anthony Davis had season highs of 41 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural N-B-A In-Season Tournament title with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Austin Reaves added 28 points, tournament M-V-P LeBron James had 24 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 assists for the Pacers.

Oklahoma City residents will cast their votes on whether municipal leaders should approve a one per cent sales tax to fund a new downtown arena for the N-B-A’s Thunder. Under a proposed agreement with the team’s owners, the team would stay in the city through at least 2050, if it’s approved. Local leaders say the new arena will continue Oklahoma City’s momentum as a top-tier city, but many city residents don’t like that the team’s owners, some of the wealthiest Oklahomans, are contributing only five per cent of the cost for the new arena.

Zach Edey matched his season high with 35 points in his hometown, and Number 4 Purdue rallied to beat Alabama 92-86 on Saturday in front of a pro-Purdue crowd in Toronto that included several of Edey’s friends and family. Edey played in his home city for the first time since 2016, when he was a sophomore in high school. The senior centre made 11 free throws and was 12-for-20 from the field.

L-S-U quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship. The fifth-year player received 503 first-place votes. Washington’s Michael Penix Junior was runner-up with 292 first-place votes. Oregon’s Bo Nix was third.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 4 Carolina 3

Toronto 4 Nashville 0

New Jersey 4 Calgary 2

Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

Ottawa 5 Detroit 1

Boston 5 Arizona 3

Vegas 6 Dallas 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Islanders 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Chicago 3 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5 Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 3 (OT)

NBA In-Season Tournament Final at Las Vegas

L.A. Lakers 123 Indiana 109

MLS Cup Final

Columbus 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

NFL

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Columbus, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.