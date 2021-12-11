Sports Roundup – December 11

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Under 18: Weeks Majors are in Halifax at 7 to play the Macs.

NS Under 15: The Novas are on the road to take on the Gulls at 6:45, while the Wear Well Bombers/Cole Harbour game has been postponed.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects game versus the Edza West Reds has been postponed.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout and Nils Hoglander had two goals in regulation as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in N-H-L action. Vancouver is on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. All three victories have come under Bruce Boudreau, who took over behind the bench after the club fired coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2. The start was the first for Saros after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness that the team stressed was not COVID-19. New Jersey has lost five of seven, and seven of 10 overall.

Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period as the Florida Panthers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1. Florida’s Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game. Phil Kessel scored on a power play for Arizona.

Gary Trent Junior scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 90-87. The Raptors extended their home winning streak over the Knicks to 10 games. Canadian R-J Barret had 19 points for New York.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets’ seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory. Houston had been red hot following the 15-game slide that preceded this run. The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth.

LeBron James scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-95. Rookie Tre Mann scored a season-high 19 points for Oklahoma City. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder in scoring, was held to 11 points.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 2 Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 2

Nashville 3 New Jersey 2

Colorado 7 Detroit 3

Florida 3 Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4 Vegas 3

NBA

Toronto 90 New York 87

Indiana 106 Dallas 93

Charlotte 124 Sacramento 123

Brooklyn 113 Atlanta 105

Cleveland 123 Minnesota 106

New Orleans 109 Detroit 93

L.A. Lakers 116 Oklahoma City 95

Milwaukee 123 Houston 114

Phoenix 111 Boston 90

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

New York City at Portland, 3 p.m.