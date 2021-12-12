Sports Roundup – December 12

LOCAL SPORTS

In NS Under 18 League play, the Weeks Majors defeated Halifax 2-1. Today, the Majors host the Wolfpack at the Wellness Centre at 1.

Saturday’s MHL match between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Amherst Ramblers was postponed after a Weeks player tested positive for COVID. All members of the Crushers team are undergoing PCR testing.

The rising numbers of COVID cases has led to the postponement of many provincial league hockey games today, including:

The Cape Breton West Islanders vs the South Shore Mustangs in Port Hood.

The Cabot Highlanders versus the Thunder.

The Novas and Wearwell Bombers.

The Antigonish Bulldogs and Pictou County Scotians.

The Northern Subway Selects and the Edza West Reds.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes defeated the Oilers 3-1 in the N-H-L. Carolina won its fourth straight game while Edmonton dropped its fifth in a row. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the lone goal for Edmonton.

Linus Ullmark made 40 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Ullmark has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts. Brad Marchand paced the offence for Boston with a goal and an assist. Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary. The Flames are winless in four.

The New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena. The Isles beat division rival New Jersey 4-2. Two former Devils captains helped sink New Jersey. Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Zach Parise had the go-ahead goal. The Islanders have won two of their past three games.

The N-B-A record will have to wait. Steph Curry got a little closer in his bid to break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record. Curry shot 3-of-14 from 3-point range in the Golden State Warriors’ 102-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry moved within six of matching Allen’s record. His next shot is Monday night at Indiana.

Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Cleveland beat the Sacramento Kings 117-103 in N-B-A action. The Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points. Cleveland won its third in a row.

Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 118-92. The Bulls lost two players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson were ruled out. They joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan and other players in health and safety protocols.

Saturday’s Scores

NHL

Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1 Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4 Montreal 1

Toronto 5 Chicago 4

Washington 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5 Arizona 3

Columbus 5 Seattle 4 (OT)

Carolina 3 Edmonton 1

Boston 4 Calgary 2

San Jose 2 Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1

NBA

L.A. Clippers 106 Orlando 104

Utah 123 Washington 98

Miami 118 Chicago 92

Cleveland 117 Sacramento 103

Memphis 113 Houston 106

Denver 127 San Antonio 112

Philadelphia 102 Golden State 93

MLS Cup

New York City 1 Portland 1 (NYC wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

CFL – Grey Cup

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New York, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.