Sports Roundup – December 14

LOCAL SPORTS

High School Boys: Last night at the Millenium Cup, the Royals fell to the Glace Bay Panthers 5-1. Scoring for the Royals was Charlie VandenHeuvel. Scoring for Glace Bay was Byden Kelly, Cohen McNeil, Logan Smith and Ryan White. In the last game of the evening, CEC snuck past Memorial 3-2 in overtime. In action this morning at the Arena, it’s Parkview vs Glace Bay at 9, followed by Dalbrae vs Memorial at 11. Also at the Arena, Northumberland takes on CEC at 1 pm. At 3 pm, it’s Glace Bay vs North Nova at the Keating Centre, while Parkview faces the Royals at the Arena. Playoffs are on Sunday.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects are in Moncton for a tournament this weekend. On Friday, the team defeated the Western Wolves 5-1. Hali Rose McLean scored 4 of the 5 Selects’ goals. Today, they play the Western Flames at noon.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Truro to tangle with the Bearcats. Puck drops at 7 pm.

U15: The Novas host the Western Hurricanes at 5 pm at the Arena. Later tonight, the Wearwell Bombers are in Cole Harbour to face off with the Rage at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders play the first of two games this weekend in the Valley against the Wildcats this afternoon at 3:30.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders host the Rush at 4 pm in Port Hood, then the Weeks Majors are at the Forum against the Halifax Macs at 7.

Rural League: Tonight at the Antigonish Arena, the Heatherton Warriors play the St. Croix Angels at 7, then the County Outlaws face off with the Pleasantdale Panthers at 8:30.

A High School curling bonspiel is taking place at the Highland Curling Club in St. Andrews today, featuring teams from Dr. J.H. Gillis, Guysborough Academy, Baddeck Academy, and from Pictou’s New Caledonia Club as well as the Bluenose Curling Club in New Glasgow. Games begin at 9 am.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Goaltender Linus Ullmark accomplished several things when the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. Ullmark snapped a 5 game winless streak against the Canes, and posted his 10th career shutout and second of the season. Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators, who have won two in a row and four of their past five.

Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship has been finalized. The country revealed its 25-player roster following the conclusion of a selection camp in Ottawa. Sixteeen-year-old Gavin McKenna and 18-year-old Porter Martone are among Canada’s 14 forwards for the annual under-20 event. The tournament runs in Ottawa beginning on Boxing Day.

Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points and 11 assists and the visiting Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia 121-107, with the 76ers playing the second half without Joel Embiid after he sustained a sinus fracture when struck in the face late in the first quarter. Embiid was battling Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 97-87. Julius Randle added 21 points for Minnesota, which won for the fifth time in six games. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 23 points and 11 rebounds, but the Lakers lost for the eighth time in 11 games. LeBron James missed his second straight game for the Lakers with left-foot soreness.

Lindsey Vonn will return to World Cup ski racing next weekend for a pair of super-G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as she continues her comeback at age 40. Vonn teased her return in an Instagram post through her sponsor, Red Bull, on Friday morning. She confirmed it later in the day at a news conference. She’s won five of her 82 World Cup races on the venue at St. Moritz.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 3 Carolina 0

NBA

Indiana 121 Philadelphia 107

Cleveland 115 Washington 105

Minnesota 97 L.A. Lakers 87

Chicago 109 Charlotte 95

Memphis 135 Brooklyn 119

Denver 120 L.A. Clippers 98

Phoenix 134 Utah 126

San Antonio 118 Portland 116

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Utah at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NBA Cup Semifinals

Milwaukee vs Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Oklahoma City vs Houston, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas