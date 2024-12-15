Sports Roundup – December 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 3-2 to the Bearcats in Truro.

U15: The Novas defeated the Hurricanes 3-2, while the Wearwell Bombers beat the Harbour Rage 6-4. This morning, the Bombers face off with the Rangers in East Hants at 11 am, and the Novas host the Bandits at 11:30 at the Arena.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were shut down 2-0 by the Wildcats. The teams play again in the Valley at 1 pm.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders beat the Rush 8-5 in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors lost in Halifax 4-1 to the Macs. The Islanders and Rush play again today, at 12:30 pm in Membertou.

High School Boys: At the Millenium Cup tournament, CEC got by Northumberland 3-2, Glace Bay defeated North Nova 6-5, and the Royals couldn’t find success, being shut out 5-0 by Parkview in their final game. In this morning’s semi-finals, Parkview faces off with CEC at the Arena, while Dalbrae takes on Glace Bay at the Keating Centre – both games begin at 9:30. The final will be at 1 pm at the Arena.

Maritime Major Female League: Another win for the Northern Subway Selects in Moncton, 1-0 over the Western Flames. The tournament continues this morning with a match against the Fundy Kraken at 9 am, and wraps up with the Moncton Rockets at 5 pm.

Rural League: Heatherton 7 St Croix 5 Pleastantdale 8 Outlaws 6

At the High School bonspiel at the Highlander Curling Club in St. Andrews, the overall winners were North Nova High School with a perfect 3-0 record. The Team from the Highlander Curling Club placed 2nd with 2 wins and a tie, and the rink from Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals ranked 3rd with 2 wins and a loss. Gracie Hawes, the mate for the Royals, won the prize for closest Draw to the Button.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mikael Backlund and a goal and assist and netminder Dustin Wolf made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the visiting Florida Panthers 3-0. Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames. The Panthers lost their second straight game.

David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists as the visiting Boston Bruins blitzed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha and Marc McLaughlin also scored for the Bruins. Max Sasson scored his first N-H-L goal for the Canucks.

Tom Wilson struck twice and the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 4-2. Dylan Strome had the game-winning goal for the Capitals, who have won four straight. Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres, who have lost nine straight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton, Ontario, scored a game-high 32 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 111-96 in an N-B-A Cup semifinal game in Las Vegas. Amen Thompson led the Rockets with 19 points. The Thunder will face the Milwaukee Bucks in Tuesday’s championship game. The Bucks knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Two people with knowledge of the decision say Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is set for season-ending surgery on his left knee. The procedure will deal with an issue that was about to sideline him for the third time in four N-F-L games. It’s the same knee that needed surgery early last season to repair a torn A-C-L, but the ligament is intact. Dallas visits Carolina on Sunday.

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the N-F-L season, the latest in a series of injuries that have devastated Las Vegas. The Raiders, who are on a nine-game losing streak and 2-and-11, are without about half of the defence that was expected to begin the season. Las Vegas hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Edmonton 6 Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 2

Boston 5 Vancouver 1

Calgary 3 Florida 0

Ottawa 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Detroit 4 Toronto 2

New Jersey 4 Chicago 1

Los Angeles 5 N.Y. Rangers 1

Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Washington 4 Buffalo 2

Dallas 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)

Colorado 5 Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 1

Utah 4 San Jose 3

NBA Cup Semifinals

Milwaukee 110 Atlanta 102

Oklahoma City 111 Houston 96

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NFL

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.