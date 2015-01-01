Sports Roundup – December 17

LOCAL SPORTS

The Strait Pirates have announced Jesse MacLean is the Interim Head Coach of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League team for the remainder of the season. MacLean is the current coach of the Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia U16AAA Hockey League. The team, in a statement, says MacLean’s dedication to player development and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the values of the organization. Club president David Morgan says the team believes under MacLean’s guidance, they will excel and contend for a league championship. He also thanked the executive of the Highlanders that have supported MacLean on taking on this additional set of coaching responsibilities. MacLean’s appointment follows the announcement by the Pirates this weekend that Coach and General Manager Tim MacMillan is leaving the team.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were shut out 4-0 by the Wildcats at home – today, they host the Armada at 12:30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U15: The Novas shut down the Hurricanes 8-0, while the Wearwell Bombers fell to the Wolverines 4-3 in a Shootout. This afternoon, the Novas host the Cougars at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

U18: It was a 5-0 rout of the Rush at the Wellness Centre by the Weeks Majors, while in Dartmouth the CB West Islanders lost in overtime 4-3 to Steele Subaru. All 4 teams meet again today: Weeks Majors & Rush at the Wellness Centre at 1 pm, and the Islanders and Steele at 1:15 in Dartmouth.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Selects defeated the Penguins 3-2 at the Hector Arena in Pictou. The teams face off again at Noon at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. Aleksander Barkov and Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers. Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost their second game in a row.

A-J Greer, Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary all scored, and Dan Vladar stopped 16 shots as the Calgary Flames beat the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. The win snapped the Flames’ four-game losing streak. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning.

Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game 2:03 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games. Trent Frederic scored for the Bruins, who had won five of their last seven games.

Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes, three to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and the Detroit Lions routed the visiting Denver Broncos 42-17. The N-F-C North-leading Lions could clinch an N-F-L playoff berth for the first time since 2016 if other results go their way the rest of this weekend. Russell Wilson and the Broncos had just 75 yards of offence in the first half. The Broncos fell to 7-and-7.

Rachel Homan of Ottawa will carry Canada’s hopes into today’s W-F-G Masters Grand Slam of Curling finals in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Homan defeated Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg 8-4 in Saturday’s semifinals to earn a berth in the championship. She’ll play Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland, who beat Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Manitoba 6-3 in Saturday’s other semifinal. On the men’s side, Joel Retornaz of Italy plays Ross Whyte of Scotland in the men’s final.

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets their worst loss in franchise history, 135-82. Tyrese Maxey added 21 points for the 76ers. The 53-point drubbing topped the Hornets’ previous largest loss, a 137-87 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on January 10th, 2000.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 7 Pittsburgh 0

Calgary 4 Tampa Bay 2

Winnipeg 6 Colorado 2

Florida 5 Edmonton 1

Montreal 5 N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)

Los Angeles 3 Seattle 2 (SO)

Philadelphia 1 Detroit 0

New Jersey 6 Columbus 3

N.Y. Rangers 2 Boston1 (OT)

Nashville 3 Washington 1

St. Louis 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Arizona 2 Buffalo 0

NBA

Milwaukee 146 Detroit 114

Philadelphia 135 Charlotte 82

Cleveland 127 Atlanta 119

Minnesota 127 Indiana 109

Miami 118 Chicago 116

Golden State 124 Brooklyn 120

Oklahoma City 118 Denver 117

Dallas 131 Portland 120

Sacramento 125 Utah 104

L.A. Clippers 144 New York 122

NFL

Detroit 42 Denver 17

Cincinnati 27 Minnesota 24 (OT)

Indianapolis 30 Pittsburgh 13

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.