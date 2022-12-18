Sports Roundup – December 18

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: The WearWell Bombers defeated the Novas 6-4 in a high-scoring affair at the Wellness Centre. Today, the teams go their separate ways, with the Bombers welcoming the Halifax Wolverines to the Wellness Centre at 11 am, while the Novas host the Dartmouth Whalers at the Keating Centre at 1:30.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were defeated 4-3 in OT by the Kings in Sackville. Today, they face the Armada at 11:45 in HRM.

U18: The CB West Islanders are in Dartmouth facing Steele Subaru for a pair of games this weekend. Yesterday, the Islanders lost 5-2, but will look for a win this afternoon at 1:15.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects are in New Brunswick this weekend: they defeated the Western Flames 3-2 on Saturday in Fredericton, and this morning face off with the Fundy Kraken at 11:30 at the Q-plex in Quispamsis.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kyle Connor notched a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Sam Gagner also tallied and had a helper for the Jets. Bo Horvat scored Vancouver’s only goal on a power-play midway through the third period to spoil Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s shutout bid.

Elsewhere the N-H-L, Erik Gustafsson scored a hat trick as Washington dumped Toronto 5-2. Brandon Hagel netted two goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning downed Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots as the Ducks edged the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. And Drake Batherson potted a pair of goals as the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3.

Tyler Bass booted a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Buffalo Bills a 32-29 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns as the Bills improved to 11-3. Elsewhere in the N-F-L, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime, and the Cleveland Browns scored a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

In the N-B-A, Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points to power the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114. It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points. The Pelicans led 83-59 midway through the third quarter. Booker scored 20 points in the third, willing his team back into contention.

The Chicago Cubs added to their team’s rebuilding project by signing all-star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year contract worth 177 million dollars (U-S). Swanson hit 25 home runs and won a Gold Glove award with the Atlanta Braves last season.

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie both limped their way around at the P-N-C Championship. They also played some pretty good golf. They shot a 59 in the scramble format and trail Justin Thomas and his father by two shots going into the final round. Woods has plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Charlie twisted his left ankle and was limping just as much as his father.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 6 Detroit 3

Boston 4 Columbus 2

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 1

Washington 5 Toronto 2

Carolina 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Philadelphia 3

Florida 4 New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5 Arizona 2

Colorado 3 Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Vegas 2

Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

NBA

L.A. Clippers 102 Washington 93

Miami 111 San Antonio 101

Cleveland 100 Dallas 99 (OT)

Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 109

Portland 107 Houston 95

Milwaukee 123 Utah 97

Phoenix 118 New Orleans 114

NFL

Minnesota 39 Indianapolis 36 (OT)

Cleveland 13 Baltimore 3

Buffalo 32 Miami 29

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina vs. France, 10 a.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.