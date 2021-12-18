Sports Roundup – December 18

LOCAL SPORTS

On Friday, Hockey Nova Scotia released an updated list of restrictions to comply with the new provincial public health guidelines. In addition to the spectator limit of 50 percent of a venue’s capacity – to a maximum of 150 people – there’s a limit of 60 participants indoors and outdoors that applies to sports practices, games, and regular league play. Physical distancing is not required. All tournaments have been cancelled until further notice. And children 11 years old and younger continue to be restricted from entering or leaving the province to take part in sports.

There is just one hockey game featuring local teams still on the schedule – the Novas will take on the Western Hurricanes at 4 at Queen’s Place Emera Centre. All other games have been postponed.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Maple Leafs placed two more forwards in the N-H-L’s COVID-19 protocol. Toronto placed forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza in protocol. The move came hours after the team sidelined captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot. Alex Steeves and Carl Dahlstrom were recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the A-H-L.

The Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry. Washington defeated Winnipeg 5-2 on Vitek Vanecek’s 40 saves. Lowry was promoted to interim head coach when Paul Maurice suddenly announced his resignation on Friday morning. Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the pre-Olympics women’s hockey series. Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves. Poulin also scored the O-T winner in Canada’s 2-1 win over the U-S on Wednesday. Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series.

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak in the N-B-A. Portland defeated the Charlotte Hornets 125-116. Ben McLemore hit eight 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the first half.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this N-B-A season with a 110-92 victory. Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. L-A has been hit hard by COVID-19. They have six players out in protocols.

Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 124-105 in N-B-A action. Dillon Brooks had 23 points to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win _ their most since 2016. Memphis trailed by 15 points early in the second quarter before rallying.

Friday’s Scores

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Vegas 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

Washington 5 Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4 Dallas 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Arizona 6 Anaheim 5 (OT)

NBA

Miami 115 Orlando 105

Denver 133 Atlanta 115

Golden State 111 Boston 107

New Orleans 116 Milwaukee 112 (OT)

San Antonio 128 Utah 126

Portland 125 Charlotte 116

Memphis 124 Sacramento 105

Minnesota 110 L.A. Lakers 92

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, ppd

Boston at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

NBA

Houston at Detroit, 12 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

NFL

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.