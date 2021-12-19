Sports Roundup – December 19

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Under 15 League: On the road, the Novas defeated the Western Hurricanes 3-1. Today – Novas vs Wolverines @ Halifax Forum, Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Warren Foegele scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

Travis Sanheim’s overtime goal powered the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Artem Zub, Tim Stutzle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators.

The N-H-L has shut down two more teams through Christmas. Boston and Nashville will be off at least through the holiday break. That brings the total number of teams shut down to five. At least 70 players are in the COVID-19 protocol, about 10 per cent of the league. Five games scheduled for Saturday were postponed, with four more today.

Fred VanVleet had a double-double with 27 points and 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted Golden State Warriors 119-100. Golden State was without Steph Curry for rest and Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Junior and Andrew Wiggins for injuries.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yarder with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts seal a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. The Colts solidified their playoff hopes by winning for the fifth time in six games – and ending an eight-game losing streak to the rival Patriots.

A source says Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars with cause and the team doesn’t intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract. The source says the firing was not tied to any one incident during his 11-month tenure. In one notable misstep, Meyer was caught on video acting inappropriately with a woman at an Ohio bar in early September.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Carolina 5 Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

Detroit 5 New Jersey 2

Dallas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Seattle 3

Florida at Minnesota, ppd

Boston at Montreal, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, ppd

Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

NBA

Houston 116 Detroit 107

Boston 114 New York 107

Toronto 119 Golden State 100

Orlando 100 Brooklyn 93

Oklahoma City 104 L.A. Clippers 103

Cleveland 119 Milwaukee 90

Washington 109 Utah 103

NFL

Indianapolis 27 New England 17

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Nashville at Carolina, ppd

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, ppd

Arizona at Vancouver, ppd

NBA

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.