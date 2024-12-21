Sports Roundup – December 21

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime League: Saturday’s game between the Crushers and the Valley Wildcats has been postponed.

U15: The Novas are scheduled to face off against the Gulls at 6:45 tonight in Upper Tantallon. The game between the Wearwell Bombers and the Western Hurricanes has been postponed.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders travel to Membertou to play the Cape Breton Jets – game time is 2:30 pm.

Rural League: Pleasantdale 6 St Croix 5 Heatherton 7 Outlaws 2

Hockey Canada announced that Colten Ellis of River Denys will represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, beginning December 26. Ellis, who played with the CB West Islanders, becomes the first active Springfield Thunderbirds player to take part in the tournament. The 24 year-old Ellis is in his fourth professional season after being selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL Draft in 2019.

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has confirmed the relocation of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador in the next season. Officials with St. John’s Sports and Entertainment told reporters yesterday that it’s good news for St. John’s and the city’s Mary Brown’s Centre. The transfer marks the return of major junior hockey to the province for the first time since the St. John’s Fog Devils left the city in 2008.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the visiting Colorado Avalanche rolled past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2. Parker Kelly, Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen chipped in with two assists. Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored for the Ducks.

Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game on a power play midway through the third period and the visiting Utah Hockey Club beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1. Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah, which won its season-high fourth straight game. Mats Zuccarello had the Minnesota goal, and the Wild have lost four of five.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and assist and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots as the visiting New York Rangers upset the Dallas Stars 3-1. Reilly Smith and Chris Kreider, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Rangers, who halted a three-game losing skid. Roope Hintz had the Stars’ goal.

Jalen Williams scored a season-high 33 points, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 104-97 for their seventh straight win. Lu Dort of Montreal scored 14 points for the Thunder, who improved to 22-and-5 — the league’s second-best record and tops in the Western Conference. Tyler Herro had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved to 15-and-1 at home with a 124-101 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, who played for the first time since winning the N-B-A Cup. Cleveland made 20 three-pointers while pushing its league-best record to 24-and-4. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.

The Cincinnati Reds acquired veteran catcher Jose Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old Trevino batted .215 with eight homers and 28 R-B-I-s in 74 games for the A-L East champions this year. Cincinnati sent reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to New York. Trevino was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner with New York in 2022, hitting .248 with 11 homers and 43 R-B-Is.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 6 Buffalo 3

Montreal 4 Detroit 3

Washington 3 Carolina 1

Florida 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Dallas 1

Utah 2 Minnesota 1

Colorado 4 Anaheim 2

NBA

Philadelphia 108 Charlotte 98

Cleveland 124 Milwaukee 101

Oklahoma City 104 Miami 97

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Montreal at Toronto, 2 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NFL

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.