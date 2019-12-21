Sports Roundup – December 21

LOCAL SPORTS

In the Major Midget League, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers have two games this weekend: tonight at home against the Valley Wildcats, then in Halifax on Sunday versus the McDonalds at 12:30.

The Cape Breton West Islanders are on the road to play the Halifax McDonalds tonight at 7:30, then take on Cole Harbour Sunday morning at 11.

The Wearwell Bantam Bombers are in Dartmouth tonight at 5 versus the Whalers. Tomorrow they host the Cougars at the Wellness Centre at Noon.

In Female Midget AAA, the top-ranked Northern Subway Selects host the Penguins at the Wellness Centre today at 12:30. It’s their last game until the new year.

In High School Hockey, North Nova plays Northumberland at 6:30 tonight in Westville.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Keeping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl pointless usually leads to success. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and Jared McCann scored the eventual winner as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Edmonton 5-2 at Rogers Place. The Oilers have lost 25 straight games when their two superstars don’t record a point.

William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal of the game early in the third period to help the Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves in Toronto’s third straight win.

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered Sunday at Chicago. The 28-year-old is second on the team with 24 points. This will be the first time in four years that Zucker will miss more than three games in a season.

Serge Ibaka stepped into the starting lineup and helped the injury-riddled Raptors keep winning. Ibaka had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto overcame the absence of three key players to beat the struggling Washington Wizards 122-118 at Scotiabank Arena. Fred VanVleet returned from a knee injury to score 18 points.

The N-B-A has sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season instead of 82. The plan also calls for an in-season tournament for all teams and a reseeding of the playoffs when the field is cut to the final four clubs. The league would make the changes for the 2021-22 season on a trial basis, with an option to continue the next season.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Washington 6 New Jersey 3

Florida 7 Dallas 4

Toronto 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5 Edmonton 2

NBA

Cleveland 114 Memphis 107

Indiana 119 Sacramento 105

Boston 114 Detroit 93

Toronto 122 Washington 118

Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98

Miami 129 New York 114

Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108

Denver 109 Minnesota 100

Portland 118 Orlando 103

Golden State 106 New Orleans 102

Saturday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

NFL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.