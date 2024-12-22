Sports Roundup – December 22

LOCAL SPORTS

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the Cape Breton Jets 4-1 in Membertou. The teams meet again at Noon at the Cabot Trail Arena in Chéticamp.

U15: Two games this morning: the Bombers host the Cougars at the Wellness Centre, and the Novas are in Cole Harbour to play the Rage. Both games begin at 11.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors host the Hunters at the Wellness Centre. Puck drops at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jake Sanderson scored 15 seconds into overtime and the visiting Ottawa Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 for their sixth win in a row. Shane Pinto scored twice for the Sens, while Josh Norris and Claude Giroux netted singles. Brock Boeser scored twice for the Canucks and Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists. The Canucks have lost three straight.

Morgan Geekie scored a tie-breaking, power-play goal with 1:45 left in regulation, and the Boston Bruins beat visiting Buffalo 3-1 on Saturday, sending the Sabres to their 13th straight loss. Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 10-4-and-1 under interim coach Joe Sacco. J-J Peterka scored for the Sabres, who haven’t won since beating the San Jose Sharks on November 23rd.

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights boosted their win streak to three with a 6-2 decision against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Keegan Kolesar, Brett Howden, Nicolas Hague, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone scored for Vegas. Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken, who have dropped four straight games.

Calum Ritchie’s goal at 16:24 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted Canada to a 4-2 victory over Sweden in a pre-World Junior Championship exhibition game at T-D Place in Ottawa. Luca Pinelli, Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan also scored for Canada. Ritchie chipped in with two assists. Canada concludes its exhibition schedule with a game on Monday against Czechia.

Cole Anthony scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half and the Orlando Magic tied their largest comeback in franchise history to beat the Miami Heat 121-114 after trailing by 25 points. The Magic also trailed by 22 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Heat 37-8. Their 25-point comeback ties a mark set on November 8th, 1989 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 22, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 126-99 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell had 19 points for Cleveland, which at 25-and-4 has the league’s best record. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 43 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 10 assists for his third career triple-double and the visiting Boston Celtics whipped the Chicago Bulls 123-98.

M-L-B Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson died from pneumonia on December 20th at the age of 65. Known as baseball’s “Man of Steal,” Henderson was known for shattering records for the number of stolen bases over his 25-year career. Henderson had a lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments like an M-V-P recognition, 10 All-Star selections and two World Series titles, including one with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 5 Vancouver 4 (OT)

Edmonton 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 6 Toronto 3

Calgary 6 Chicago 4

Montreal 5 Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 0

Nashville 3 Los Angeles 2

Boston 3 Buffalo 1

Philadelphia 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 0

Vegas 6 Seattle 2

PWHL

Montreal 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

NBA

L.A. Lakers 103 Sacramento 99

Detroit 133 Phoenix 125

Orlando 121 Miami 114

Memphis 128 Atlanta 112

Utah 105 Brooklyn 94

Boston 123 Chicago 98

Cleveland 126 Philadelphia 99

New York 104 New Orleans 93

Milwaukee 112 Washington 101

Golden State 113 Minnesota 103

Dallas 113 L.A. Clippers 97

San Antonio 114 Portland 94

NFL

Kansas City 27 Houston 19

Baltimore 34 Pittsburgh 17

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Utah, 5 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

PWHL

Minnesota at New York, Noon.

NFL

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.