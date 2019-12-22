Sports Roundup – December 22

LOCAL SPORTS

At the Wellness Centre, the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets edged out the Valley Wildcats 5-4, while the CB West Islanders beat the Halifax McDonalds 5-3. Today, it’s Pictou County’s turn to play the McDonalds at the Halifax Forum at 12:30 today, and the Islanders visit Cole Harbour at 11 am.

Today, the Wearwell Major Bantam Bombers host the Cougars at Noon at the Wellness Center.

The Female Midget AAA Northern Subway Selects finished 2019 with yet another win, defeating the Penguins 5-3.

In High School Hockey, the Northumberland Nighthawks trounced North Nova Gryphons 6-1 on Saturday. On Friday, the Gryphons took down Dr. JH Gillis 8-2.

In Midget A Female Hockey, Fundy Highland picked up a pair of wins on Saturday. They shut out Metro East Inferno 3-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Fundy Highland goals by: Lauren Starzomski (1 goal & 1 assist), Marissa Archibald, Taylor Toole. Haley Murray got the shut out in net.

In the second game, Fundy Highland defeated Metro East Inferno 5-0 at the Hector Arena in Pictou. Fundy Highland goals by:

Olivia Gourley, Tara MacLean, Taylor Toole, Alexis MacDougall, Heidi Richards

NATIONAL SPORTS

J-T Miller and Elias Petterson each had a goal and an assist as the Canucks downed the Penguins 4-1 at Rogers Arena. Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also had goals for Vancouver, who scored four times on just 14 shots. Pittsburgh outshot Vancouver 29-to-14, despite being held without a shot on net in the first period.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl continue to pace the N-H-L in scoring. Both players scored a goal and an assist as the Oilers defeated the Canadiens 4-3 in Edmonton. McDavid leads the league with 61 points, while Draisatl is right behind him with 60. During tonight’s game, the N-H-L announced that McDavid was voted into the all-star game as the Pacific Division’s captain.

At Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs won their fourth straight by taking down the Red Wings 4-1. Toronto netminder Michael Hutchinson turned aside 29-of-30 shots for his first win of the season. In Ottawa, Sean Couturier scored the only goal in the shootout as the Flyers edged the Senators 5-4. And earlier in the day, the Jets won convincingly in a 6-0 blowout victory over the Wild.

On the gridiron, the Texans and Patriots both secured their division titles. New England came from behind to defeat the Buffalo Bills 24-17 _ earning their 11th consecutive A-F-C East crown. While, Houston escaped Tampa with a 23-20 victory against the Buccaneers _ clinching their fourth A-F-C South title in five seasons.

In San Francisco, the Forty-Niners eliminated the L-A Rams from playoff contention thanks to a Robbie Gould 33-yard field goal to close out a 34-31 win. With the Rams’ loss, the Minnesota Vikings secured a playoff spot.

In the N-B-A, James Harden scored 47 points, while Russell Westbrook added 30 as the Houston Rockets downed the Phoenix Suns 139-125. And Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-102 victory over the Knicks.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

NBA

Sunday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

NBA

NFL

