Sports Roundup – December 23

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: The Wearwell Bombers lost 2-1 to the Bearcats in Truro.

U18: The Weeks Majors lost 5-1 to the Macs in Halifax.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens both posted come-from-behind wins. The Oilers scored four times in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3, while the Canadiens overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Elsewhere, the Winnipeg Jets dumped the Boston Bruins 5-1 and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Philadelphia Flyers 7-6 in a shootout.

N-B-A M-V-P Joel Embiid played through an ankle injury to score 31 points and help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-111 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris each poured in 33 points for Philadelphia. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and hauled in five rebounds for the Raptors, who host the Utah Jazz tonight before their holiday break.

The B-C government is pitching repairs to Vancouver’s B-C Place for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup as much-needed and a way for the venue to hold more events in the future, but isn’t able to give a specific figure about what the needed renovations could cost. The stadium underwent a 514-million-dollar renovation in 2011 for the 2015 women’s World Cup. Provincial Tourism and Sports Minister Lana Popham says repairs would bring other high-profile acts to the venue.

Canada’s junior men’s hockey team faces the United States today in a final tune-up for the world junior men’s hockey championship in Sweden. Defending champion Canada opens the tournament Boxing Day against Finland.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practising despite remaining in the N-F-L’s concussion protocol. Coach Doug Pederson says part of Lawrence gaining clearance includes going through practice and seeing how he responds to stress. Lawrence would need to clear protocol before the team travels today to Tampa Bay to be able to play tomorrow against the Buccaneers.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol but is questionable for tomorrow’s N-F-L game at Atlanta. Pittman took a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, who has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season for an illegal hit, and what the league has called his repeated violations of player safety rules.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Winnipeg 5 Boston 1

Montreal 5 Chicago 2

Detroit 7 Philadelphia 6 (SO)

NBA

Philadelphia 121 Toronto 111

Denver 122 Brooklyn 117

Miami 122 Atlanta 113

Houston 122 Dallas 96

Sacramento 120 Phoenix 105

Golden State 129 Washington 118

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Dallas at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NFL

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.