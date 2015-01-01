Sports Roundup – December 3

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs held on for a 4-3 win over the Elks in Brookfield, while the Scotians lost a close match in overtime 6-5 to the Membertou Junior Miners.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were outscored 7-3 by the Rebels. The team again plays host at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, this time at 12:30 versus the Dukes.

U18: Mixed results for local teams on the road – the Pictou Weeks Majors defeated the Mustangs 3-2, while the CB West Islanders fell 6-2 to the Halifax Macs. Today, the Majors and Islanders face off at the Wellness Centre. Puck drops at 1.

At the 2 Nations College Prep tournament in Brampton, Ontario, the Northern Subway Selects played two games on Saturday. The first ended in a 3-3 tie: scoring for the Selects were Brooke Williams, Aylee Glenn and Jenna Beaton. Their second game ended in a 4-3 shootout victory. Laci Boyd scored twice for the Selects, Hali Rose MacLean had a single, with Aylee Glenn scoring the shootout winner. They advance to quarter finals this morning at 10:30 am local time against The North Bay Jr. Lakers.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each scored a goal and added an assist and Filip Hronek chipped in with three helpers as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Calgary Flames 4-3. Quinn Hughes and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Canucks. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. David Pastrnak, with a goal and two assists, Trent Frederic and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored for Boston. Auston Matthews, with two, and Max Domi replied for Toronto.

The Montreal Canadiens fought back from an early 3-0 deficit, but lost 5-4 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings. Jake Walman scored the overtime winner 54 seconds into the extra period. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson and Mathieu Joseph each scored and Anton Forsberg made 39 saves as the Ottawa Senators defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 2-0 to snap a three-game losing skid.

Mikal Bridges scored 42 points, including 26 in the first quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped the Orlando Magic’s nine-game winning streak with a 129-101 N-B-A victory. The Magic were hoping for the first 10-game winning streak in franchise history but had little hope after Bridges outscored them by himself as the Nets ran out to a 43-22 lead after 12 minutes.

Max Strus and Darius Garland each scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Detroit Pistons their 17th straight N-B-A loss, 110-101. The Pistons are 2-and-18, with the losing streak the longest in one season in franchise history and second-longest overall behind a 21-game slide at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. They haven’t won since October 28th.

The Columbus Crew and Los Angeles F-C will play for the M-L-S Cup next Saturday. The Crew defeated F-C Cincinnati 3-2 in extra time in the Eastern Conference final, while L-A defeated the visiting Houston Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference final. The final will feature two teams that finished third in their respective conferences during the regular season.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 4 Calgary 3

Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1

Ottawa 2 Seattle 0

Boston 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Detroit 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Dallas 8 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Florida 3

Carolina 6 Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)

Arizona 4 St. Louis 1

Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

Vegas 4 Washington 1

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 Golden State 112

Minnesota 123 Charlotte 117

Cleveland 110 Detroit 101

Brooklyn 129 Orlando 101

Milwaukee 132 Atlanta 121

Indiana 144 Miami 129

Chicago 124 New Orleans 118

Phoenix 116 Memphis 109

Oklahoma City 126 Dallas 120

Utah 118 Portland 113 (OT)

Sacramento 123 Denver 117

L.A. Lakers 107 Houston 97

MLS Conference Finals

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2 (OT)

Los Angeles FC 2 Houston 0

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.