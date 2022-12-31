Sports Roundup – December 31

LOCAL SPORTS

St. FX have advanced to the finals in the Dal Shoveller Tournament in Halifax, coming back from a 4-point deficit at halftime to defeat Concordia 78-71 in the semis. The X-Men will play McGill for the championship at 3 pm.

World Junior Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

at Halifax: Germany 4 Austria 2

at Moncton: Slovakia 3 Latvia 0

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.

Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes earned their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0. The Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games. The Panthers were blanked for the first time this season and have lost four of their last five games.

Canadian Jamal Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119. Jokic finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Tyler Herro had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in N-B-A history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games.

C-J McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 three-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. McCollum nailed three-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. New Orleans finished the game 15-of-31 from behind the arc. Joel Embiid led Philly with 37 points.

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 132-118. The Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the N-B-A’s worst record. Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 22 points.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Nashville 6 Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4 Florida 0

Edmonton 7 Seattle 2

NBA

Washington 119 Orlando 100

Toronto 113 Phoenix 104

L.A. Lakers 130 Atlanta 121

Chicago 132 Detroit 118

Milwaukee 123 Minnesota 114

New Orleans 127 Philadelphia 116

Denver 124 Miami 119

Golden State 118 Portland 112

Sacramento 126 Utah 125

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Junior Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Halifax

Czechia vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Sweden, 6:30 p.m.

at Moncton

Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Finland, 4 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.