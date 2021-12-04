Sports Roundup – December 4

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior League: The Antigonish Bulldogs visited the Strait Pirates on Friday, and dominated all the way to a 7-1 win. The Bulldogs outshot the Pirates 49-21.

Maritime Hockey League: Friday night, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers were edged out 4-3 in overtime by the Campbellton Tigers as part of a road trip though New Brunswick. They play in Miramichi tonight at 7.

NS U15 Majors: The Novas host the Truro Bearcats at 5 p.m. at the Antigonish Arena

Maritime Female AAA: The Northern Subway Selects are in Moncton on Saturday at 5 and Sunday at 12:15 to play the Rockets.

NS U18: The Weeks Crushers play the Valley Wildcats at 7 at the Wellness Centre.

Rural League: Pleasantdale vs St. Croix, followed by Outlaws vs Heatherton. 1st game begins 7pm at the Antigonish Arena.

At the Canadian Club Curling Championships in Ottawa, Nova Scotia’s Men’s Team, which includes Guysborough native Nicholas Deagle and Antigonish County’s Jason van Vonderen, are into the semi-finals after defeating Manitoba 6-3 last night. The team faces PEI this morning.

Nova Scotia’s women’s team are also in the semi-finals. The foursome from Mayflower Curling Club, led by Skip Selina Thompson, defeated Alberta 7-5 last night, and faces Ontario today.

Both semi-final games begin at 10am.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Yanni Gourde scored his sixth goal of the season 49 seconds into the Seattle Kraken’s 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than two minutes apart in the second period, helping the expansion team win for the fifth time in seven games. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored his league-high 21st goal of the season in the first period.

The Calgary Flames extended their road point streak to eight games with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout after Sean Monahan furnished a goal and an assist.

Mark Scheifele had a hat trick to snap a personal seven-game goalless skid and lead the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over New Jersey. Nikolaj Ehlers also broke out of a five-game goalless streak with two of his own for Winnipeg. Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.

The Phoenix Suns’ team-record winning streak has ended at 18 games. Steph Curry scored 23 points as the Golden State Warriors ripped the Suns, 118-96. Three days after going 4 of 21 in a 104-96 loss in Phoenix, Curry shot 8 of 20 with six 3s, five rebounds and five assists.

The Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco on Sunday. Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back.

Vice-skip Darren Moulding has left the curling rink led by Brendan Bottcher. Team Bottcher announced the change in a statement posted to Twitter. The rink says Moulding is taking time away from curling for personal reasons and that it would announce a new player at a later date. Moulding disputed the statement in his own tweet saying people “might have ask whose ‘personal reasons’ those are.”

Friday’s Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 1 San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8 New Jersey 4

Vegas 7 Arizona 1

Seattle 4 Edmonton 3

Calgary 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

NBA

Cleveland 116 Washington 101

Miami 113 Indiana 104

Philadelphia 98 Atlanta 96

Brooklyn 110 Minnesota 105

Houston 118 Orlando 116

New Orleans 107 Dallas 91

Utah 137 Boston 130

L.A. Clippers 119 L.A. Lakers 115

Golden State 118 Phoenix 96

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.