Sports Roundup – December 7

LOCAL SPORTS

The Division 3 Girls Volleyball provincials continue at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet.

Pomquet have a win and a loss in their first two games, defeating East Antigonish but falling to École NDA. École NDA also won against Sacred Heart. Inverness has two wins against École Acadienne de Truro and Hants North. Hants North beat Drumlin. Sacred Heart’s second loss of the day was to East Antigonish. Truro defeated Drumlin in the final match.

Round Robin play finishes this morning with Pomquet vs Sacred Heart and NDA vs East Antigonish at 9am, followed by Inverness vs Drumlin and Hants North vs Ecole Truro at 10:30. The crossover games begin at Noon, with the Championship and Bronze Medal matches at 3:30.

In Junior Hockey, the Antigonish Bulldogs defeated the Valley Maple Leafs 7-2, while the Strait Pirates edged out Cole Harbour 3-2. This afternoon, the Pictou County Scotians face off with the Elks in Brookfield at 4 pm.

In the Maritime Junior League, the Weeks Pictou County Crushers travel to Truro to play the Bearcats at 7 tonight.

The Weeks Major Midgets play the South Shore Mustangs at the Rath Eastlink Centre in Truro at 4. The CB West Islanders play Steele Subaru in Dartmouth at 7:15.

The Wearwell Major Bantam Bombers take on the Bearcats in Truro at Noon. The Novas are on the road this weekend, taking on the Joneljim Cougars tonight at 7:15.

The top-ranked Northern Female Midget AAA Subway Selects are at Hector Arena in Pictou tonight to face the Penguins at 6. It’s the first game of a home and home series – the teams play again Sunday afternoon in Dartmouth.

The Cabot Highlanders are in Port Hawkesbury tonight, hosting the Valley Wildcats at the Civic Centre at 6.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The power play was the difference at Rogers Place. Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each scored on the power play as Edmonton moved back into the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 win over Los Angeles. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves to help the Oilers improve to 8-4-and-2 at home.

The Canadiens seem to have the Rangers’ number. Nate Thompson scored with less than two minutes left in the third period and Montreal beat New York 2-1 for its second victory in the last 11 games. Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. The loss was the Rangers’ 17th in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the start of 2013.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 14th straight victory, a 119-91 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and Paul George added 13 for the Clippers.

The Portland Trail Blazers have given forward Carmelo Anthony a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season. The team had signed Anthony to a non-guaranteed contract last month and had until a January deadline to guarantee the deal. Anthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 22 points over Portland’s three-game winning streak last week.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Chicago 2 New Jersey 1 (SO)

Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2 Arizona 0

Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 1

Washington 3 Anaheim 2

NBA

Brooklyn 111 Charlotte 104

Detroit 108 Indiana 101

Orlando 93 Cleveland 87

Boston 108 Denver 95

Golden State 100 Chicago 98

Miami 112 Washington 103

Oklahoma City 139 Minnesota 127 (OT)

Milwaukee 119 L.A. Clippers 91

San Antonio 105 Sacramento 104 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 136 Portland 113

Saturday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.