Sports Roundup – December 8

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians defeated the Membertou Junior Miners 5-2. The Scotians are back in Trenton tonight to host the Eskasoni Junior Eagles. Game time is 6 pm.

Maritime League: It went to a shootout, but the Pictou County Weeks Crushers got the win 5-4 over the Summerside Western Capitals.

U15: The Novas shut out the Wolverines 3-0, while the Wearwell Bombers edged out the Bandits 3-2. The Novas continue their road trip to take on the Dartmouth Whalers at 12:15 pm.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors defeated the Kensington Wild 5-2, while the CB West Islanders doubled the Valley Wildcats 4-2. The Majors host the Hunters in Amherst at 11 this morning, and the Islanders play the Wildcats again in Port Hood at 1 pm.

High School Boys: In Westville, the Northumberland Nighthawks crushed North Nova 11-3.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects continue to rack up wins at the 2 Nations Cup in Brampton, Ontario. On Saturday, the Selects defeated the Clarington Flames, then the North Bay Junior Lakers. In playoff action, the Selects face off with the Cornwall Lady Royals – puck drops at 10:45 this morning.

Rural League: Heatherton 10 Pleastantdale 5 Outlaws 5 St Croix 4 (SO)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid had a goal and assist, and Leon Draisaitl chipped in with two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-2. Corey Perry, Zach Hyman and Troy Stetcher also scored for the Oilers. Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues.

Trevor Moore scored two empty-net goals and Adrian Kempe had a goal and assist as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-1. Alex Laferriere also scored for the Kings. Yakov Trenin scored for the Western Conference co-leading Wild, who were outshot 34-23.

Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points and had little to celebrate afterward. The Denver Nuggets star’s stat line also included 16 rebounds and eight assists. But his efforts were wasted in a 122-113 loss to a Washington team that had lost 16 games in a row. Denver is now 11-and-10 and hasn’t won back-to-back games in nearly a month.

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic scored in the first half, and the L-A Galaxy won their record sixth Major League Soccer Cup championship with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. After striking twice in the first 13 minutes with goals from their star forwards, the Galaxy nursed a lead through a scoreless second half to raise their league’s biggest trophy for the first time since 2014. Sean Nealis scored for the seventh-seeded Red Bulls.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a 49.5-million-dollar (US), three-year contract with Canadian-born outfielder Tyler O’Neill. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. O’Neill is set to make 16.5 million in each of the next three seasons. The 29-year-old O’Neill hit .241 with 31 homers and 61 R-B-Is last season for the Boston Red Sox.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 4 Chicago 2

Ottawa 3 Nashville 1

Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 2

Washington 4 Montreal 2

Utah 5 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Carolina 3

Florida 3 San Jose 1

Colorado 2 Detroit 1

Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 1

Boston 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

PWHL

Minnesota Frost 6 Toronto Sceptres 3

NBA

Dallas 125 Toronto 118

Cleveland 116 Charlotte 102

Washington 122 Denver 113

Oklahoma City 119 New Orleans 109

Detroit 120 New York 111

Miami 121 Phoenix 111

Memphis 127 Boston 121

MLS Cup Final

LA Galaxy 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8 p.m.

PWHL

New York Sirens at Boston Fleet, 4 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.