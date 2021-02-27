Sports Roundup Feb 27

LOCAL SPORTS

Sport Nova Scotia says the new COVID-19 restrictions don’t mean a complete shutdown of competitions. The group notes that games outside of HRM are still allowed to go ahead. However, athletes and coaches in the affected areas are to avoid travel to any competitions taking place elsewhere in the province.

Today, games in the U16, U18, and U15 are being re-scheduled.

In Junior League action, the Antigonish Junior Bulldogs were outscored 6-3 by the Junior Miners at the Antigonish Area.

Friday’s games were the final games of the season for the NS Junior Hockey League… last night the board decided that due to the uncertainty around what future decisions may be made by government to mitigate the pandemic, they have cancelled all remaining games. In a statement, the league said they look forward to hockey returning in the 2021-22 season.

——————

NATIONAL SPORTS

After three decades of coaching that includes a pair of Olympic medals and a World Cup gold with Spain, Sergio Scariolo has his first N-B-A victory. With Nick Nurse, five members of his coaching staff, and star forward Pascal Siakam sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the 59-year-old Scariolo stepped in to guide the Raptors to a 122-111 victory over struggling Rockets. Norman Powell poured in 30 points, while Kyle Lowry had a triple double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got their most significant win of the season and took down the team with the N-B-A’s best record in the process. Butler scored a season-high 33 points, and the Heat held on to beat Utah 124-116 _ handing the Jazz just their third loss in their last 25 games.

The Boston Celtics have been searching for a spark to pull them out of one of their worst stretches of the season. Kemba Walker answered the call with his best game of the season. Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-97. Chris Paul, who’ll join Booker at the All-Star Game, added 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds to help the Suns win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, Hunter Miska stopped 16 of 18 shots and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. The 25-year-old Miska was playing in just his fourth N-H-L game and nearly earned a shutout until the Coyotes scored two goals in the final two minutes.

The favourites set the tone in championship pool play at the Canadian women’s curling championship in Calgary. With a few surprise teams making the eight-team cut, perennial contenders Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson showed why they’re good bets to reach the playoffs. Both skips picked up two victories and sit at 9-and-1 with two draws to go in the championship pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Friday’s Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 6 Boston 2

Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 1

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

NBA

Toronto 122 Houston 111

Boston 118 Indiana 112

Phoenix 106 Chicago 97

Oklahoma City 118 Atlanta 109

L.A. Clippers 119 Memphis 99

Miami 124 Utah 116

Sacramento 110 Detroit 107

L.A. Lakers 102 Portland 93

Golden State 130 Charlotte 121

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.