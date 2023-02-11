Sports Roundup – February 11

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The X-Women hockey team wrapped up their regular season with a 7-1 win over Mount Allison at the Keating Centre. Ellie Brown’s three points earned her Subway Player of the game and first star honours. The X-Women receive a bye into the semifinal round after securing second place in the standings. The best-of-five semifinal playoff series will be scheduled between February 22 and March 2 as they await their opponent, with the complete schedule to be announced following the AUS quarterfinal rounds.

St. FX defenseman Patrick Kyte scored twice – including the game winner – and added an assist, as the X-Men defeated Saint Mary’s 6-5 in an overtime thriller in Halifax. Kyte was named Subway Player of the Game with his three-point night.

Tonight, the X-Men hockey team hosts Acadia at 7, while the basketball teams are in Wolfville to play Acadia starting at 6.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs scored four times in the first period, then held on to defeat the Cumberland County Blues 4-3 at the Arena. Tonight, the Strait Pirates host the Bulldogs at 7:30.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou Crushers are in Summerside to face the Capitals at 7.

U18: The Pictou Weeks Majors outscored the CB West Islanders 5-3 at the PC Wellness Centre.

U15: The Novas visit the Valley Wildcats at 3 while the Bombers visit the West Hurricanes at 4.

High School Hockey: North Nova Gryphons visit Hants East at 7:30.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects host the Cape Breton Lynx at 4 at the Hector Arena for Playoffs.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena, the Pleasantdale Panthers take on the County Outlaws at 7. At 8:30, the Heatherton Warriors square off with the St. Croix Angels.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jaxson Stauber made 24 saves in his first home start and Caleb Jones scored the winner in overtime, sending the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Stauber became the first goaltender in franchise history to win each of his first three N-H-L games. Clayton Keller led Arizona with a goal and two assists.

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 44 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Josh Giddey added 19 points for the Thunder, who had lost three of their previous five games. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 38 points. Montreal’s Lu Dort finished with 18 points off the bench for Oklahoma City.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time N-B-A scoring champion Kevin Durant, the Suns led by as many as 26 and never trailed. Montreal native Bennedict Mathurin posted 22 points for the Pacers, who have lost 14 of their last 16.

Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers. De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points for Sacramento.

Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson added 15 points and four blocks for Memphis. Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 17 points.

Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking claimed World Cup silver in the women’s snowboard halfpipe in Calgary. The 21-year-old finished behind Japan’s Mitsuki Ono. Meanwhile, Calgary’s Brooke D’Hondt was edged out of a bronze medal by 0.25 points by Switzerland’s Berenice Wicki.

NHL

Toronto 3 Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6 Seattle 3

Chicago 4 Arizona 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 6 Anaheim 3

NBA

Philadelphia 119 New York 108

Phoenix 117 Indiana 104

Detroit 138 San Antonio 131 (2 OT)

Utah 122 Toronto 116

Boston 127 Charlotte 116

Miami 97 Houston 95

Memphis 128 Minnesota 107

Cleveland 118 New Orleans 107

Dallas 122 Sacramento 114

Oklahoma City 138 Portland 129

Milwaukee 119 L.A. Clippers 106

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.