Sports Roundup – February 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The top-ranked X-Men basketball team picked their 11th straight win, defeating UPEI 86–78 in Charlottetown. In a defensive duel, the UPEI Panthers defeated the X-Women 58–51. UPEI shot just 24.7 percent from the floor, but still found a way to control the game through continuous hustle. The Panthers pulled down 53 rebounds, including 20 on the offensive glass, which gave them 17 second-chance points compared to STFX’s six. Kristine Cooper led STFX with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Shannon Neita contributed 12 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line. The win means UPEI is currently tied with the X-Women for third place in the AUS. The X-Men & X-Women close out regular season action tonight in Fredericton against the UNB REDS.

In Hockey, the UPEI Panthers battled to an intense 3–2 shootout win over the X-Women Friday night, with both teams trading goals and momentum late in the game. The AUS regular season winds down this afternoon as the X-Women have a quick turnaround, playing a 3 pm game in Moncton. The X-Women have already secured a first round playoff bye into the best-of-five semifinal series.

The X-Men closed out their regular season home campaign with a bang, winning a come from behind 3-2 shootout thriller over the Saint Mary’s Huskies at the Keating Centre. Third star Mark Woolley, Ryan McGuire, and Aaron Brown all hit twine in the shootout for STFX, while Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game and first star Patrick Leaver stopped two of four shooters while picking up 26 saves in the win. The X-Men close out their regular season with a road game against Acadia tonight at 7 pm. The X-Men remain in the final playoff spot, while the Huskies remain in fourth place in the AUS, tied with UPEI. The AUS best-of-three quarterfinal match-ups and playoff schedules will be announced tomorrow. Before the game, Coach Peddle recognized graduating student-athletes forward Cole Stewart and Woolley, along with graduating student therapist Abby Recoskie. Fifth year forward Connor Roberts will also be moving on from the X-Men program.

Junior B: In Port Hawkesbury, the Pictou County Scotians held on for a 6-5 win over the Strait Pirates. Tonight, the Antigonish Bulldogs are on the road playing the Jr. Miners at 7:30.

High School: The CEC Cougars & North Nova Gryphons battled in Trenton: the Girls played to a 2-2 draw, while on the Boys’ side, the Cougars won 4-2. Tonight, the Northumberland Boys play CEC in Westville at 6:30, then the Gryphons Boys are in East Hants to face the Tigers at 7:30.

Rural League: Heatherton takes a 3-0 lead in their series with a 5-2 win over Pleasantdale, while the Outlaws defeated St. Croix 7-2, cutting the Angels lead in the series 2-1.

Seniors League: In action tonight, the Bulldogs host the Truro Bearcats at the Arena, while the Pictou County Pipers face off with the East Hants Penguins at the Hector Arena. Both games start at 7:30. The game between the Blackstone Knights and the County Islanders has been postponed.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers host the Gulls at 2 pm at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas take on the Wildcats at 5 at the Antigonish Arena.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders face off with HC Kings at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 5:30.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders play the Valley Wildcats in Port Hood at 6 tonight – the Islanders lead their playoff series 1-0.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Selects and CB Lynx face off in Membertou at 1:30 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada’s goal of repeating as Olympic women’s hockey champions intensifies today when it faces Germany in the quarterfinals. The five-time Olympic gold medallists hope to have captain Marie-Philip Poulin back in the lineup for the elimination game. Canada is coming off a 5-0 victory over Finland on Thursday, while Germany beat host Italy 2-1 on Tuesday.

Canadian skip Rachel Homan will be aiming to bonce back today after a surprise 9-8 loss to the United States in Olympic women’s curling action yesterday. Homan, who opened the Games with a 10-4 win over Denmark on Thursday, takes on winless Great Britain and Switzerland today. Canadian skip Brad Jacobs will look to improve to 4-and-0 when it plays unbeaten Switzerland in men’s action today.

Short-track speedskating star William Dandjinou of Sherbrooke, Quebec, just missed claiming a bronze medal in the 1,000 metres, but he’s favoured to win Canada’s first gold of the 2026 Winter Olympics when he races today in his signature event, the 1,500-metre finals. Dandjinou won the 1,500 metres world championship in 2025.

Stephen Gogolev of Toronto was stuck for words yesterday after watching American superstar Ilia Malinin fall twice and pop multiple jumps to miss the men’s figure skating podium. The 21-year-old Gogolev was also flooded with emotions after finishing fifth overall — the best showing by a Canadian men’s skater since Patrick Chan claimed silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Philadelphia rookie V-J Edgecombe led Team Vince to a 25-24 victory over Team Melo at Friday’s N-B-A Rising Stars event. He was named the event’s M-V-P after scoring 17 points in the semifinal and hitting two free throws to end the final. San Antonio guard Dylan Harper ended the first semifinal in memorable fashion by scoring the game-winning bucket over Ron Harper Junior, his older brother.

Right-hander Zac Gallen has agreed to a 22-million-dollar (US), one-year contract to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. The 2023 All-Star was hunting for a multi-year contract, but after nothing acceptable materialized, he’s coming back to the desert where he’s spent the majority of his career.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NBA

2026 Rising Stars Final – Team Vince 25 Team Melo 24

2026 Rising Stars Semifinals – Team Vince 41 Vince T-Mac 36, Team Melo 40 Team Austin 34

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Cape Breton 5 Victoriaville 1

Quebec 8 Rimouski 3

Moncton 11 Halifax 1

Chicoutimi 6 Baie-Comeau 4

Drummondville 4 Gatineau 1

Blainville-Boisbriand 6 Val-d’Or 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Victoriaville at Cape Breton, 6 p.m.

Moncton at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Chicoutimi, 7 p.m.

Gatineau at Drummondville, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Rimouski, 7 p.m.

Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d’Or, 7 p.m.