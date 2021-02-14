Sports Roundup – February 14

LOCAL SPORTS

U16: Cabot Highlanders shut out the Admirals 3-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, they host the Voyageurs at 12:30.

U18: Weeks Majors were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, and the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Wildcats host Weeks at 2:45 in Berwick, and the Islanders face Steele Subaru in a rematch in Port Hood at 12:30.

Junior Hockey: It was a high-scoring affair, as the Junior Miners defeated the Strait Pirates 8-6 in Membertou. Today, The Antigonish Bulldogs play in Eskasoni at 5, while the Pictou County Scotians host the Junior Miners tonight at 6 in Trenton.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers calmed the Storm 5-1, while the Novas routed the Barons 6-1. This morning, the Bombers visit the Lumberjacks at 11 am, while the Novas are in Halifax to face the Wolverines at Noon.

Q League: Colten Ellis was awarded the game’s third star as Charlottetown blanked the Mooseheads 3-0 in Halifax. Ellis stopped 23 shots to get the shutout. This afternoon at 3, Charlottetown plays Cape Breton at Centre 200.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects remain atop the standings after blanking the Cape Breton Lynx 7-0. The teams play again today at 12:30 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A six-game losing streak has come to an end for the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers and Brandon Sutter each scored one goal in a 3-1 Vancouver Canucks win over the Calgary Flames last night. This comes after owner Francesco Aquillini took to Twitter to voice his disappointment over his team’s start. But he says he doesn’t plan on making changes.

The Montreal Canadiens needed two third period goals to edge their rival Toronto Maple Leafs. Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Gallagher each scored in the final frame to give their team a win. Mitch Marner scored the only goal for Toronto.

Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal for the Ottawa Senators in the dying seconds of a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Tkachuk’s goal came with a little over eight seconds to play. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets.

A heartbreaking way to go out for Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 20-year-old Montrealer lost to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in five sets in his fourth-round match at the Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime had a two sets-to-none advantage before the Russian came back and won the match.

Canadian Rebecca Marino defeated German Mona Barthel in the Phillip Island Trophy’s opening round match earlier today. Marino hit eight aces through two sets and won nearly 78 per cent of her first service points while defeating the German in 57 minutes. Last week, Marino won in her first Grand Slam match since 2013.

Canadian James Paxton is returning to Seattle. The Ladner, B-C native has reportedly signed a one-year, eight point five million dollars. Paxton spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees but missed time during the 2020 season due to injury. He has a lifetime record of 57-33 with a 3.58 E-R-A.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1

Vegas 3 San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 2

Montreal 2 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 1

Carolina 4 Dallas 3 (SO)

Chicago 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Detroit 4 Nashville 2

St. Louis 5 Arizona 4 (OT)

Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

NBA

Phoenix 120 Philadelphia 111

Indiana 125 Atlanta 113

New York 121 Houston 99

Brooklyn 134 Golden State 117

Utah 112 Miami 94

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.