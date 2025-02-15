Sports Roundup – February 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: On Coach K Court, both STFX teams defeated the UNB REDS. The X-Women dominated from the opening tip-off, securing a decisive 80-49 victory. Ali Oluyole was the Gabriel Pizza player of the game for the X-Women, racking up 18 points, and contributing 6 rebounds. Shannon Neita scored 14 points and had 4 steals for X, while Kristine Cooper netted 10 points and had 7 rebounds. On the men’s side, STFX had a strong fourth quarter to win 90-80 over UNB. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game DJ Jackson scored a game-high 31 points for the X-Men, while adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal. Keyonte Beals netted 14 points for X, while Koat Thomas put up double-double figures with 10 points and 11 rebounds. All four teams are on Coach K Court this afternoon, with the women tipping off at 2 pm, the men at 4. It will be the final home game of the season for the X-Women.

In Hockey, the Saint Mary’s Huskies dominated on home ice, outscoring the X-Men 11-5. Ben Mercer had two goals for the X-Men, with singles from Bill Gourgon, Charlie Callaghan & Ryan Struthers. The X-Men’s regular season concludes tonight in Wolfville, as they take on the Axemen to determine fourth place in the conference.

Meanwhile at the Keating Centre, the UNB REDS moved into the top spot in the standings with a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the X-Women. Rylee Strohm notched the shootout winner for UNB, after STFX’s Joanna Martinson and UNB’s Oliva Eustace each scored in the first round. It was the second time the two powerhouses went to a shootout this season, with UNB taking the wins. Both teams have earned byes to the second round of the playoffs. The X-Women play their final game of the regular season tomorrow in Fredericton against St. Thomas.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates play Eagles in Eskasoni tonight at 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers were shut out 3-0 by the Amherst Ramblers. The two teams meet again in Amherst tonight at 7.

U15: The Novas host the Gulls at 5 at the Arena, while the Bombers are in Halifax to face off with the Wolverines at 7.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors outscored the Rush 9-3 on Friday. The teams play again at 1 this afternoon at the Wellness Centre. The CB West Islanders host the Mustangs at 6 tonight in Port Hood.

High School Boys: Northumberland hosts the Hants East Tigers tonight at 6:30 in Westville, while the North Nova Gryphons are on the North Shore to play Tatamagouche at 7.

Results from Game 4 of the Rural League Playoffs:

Heatherton 4 Pleasantdale 3 (Heatherton leads series 3-1)

Outlaws 4 St Croix 2 (Series tied 2-2)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Heavy snowfall in Ontario delayed the arrival of several curlers to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts but the opening draw went ahead as scheduled. Corryn Brown’s B-C team that didn’t land in Thunder Bay until early morning defeated Alberta’s Selena Sturmay 11-4. Sasktchewan’s Nancy Martin beat Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 10-6. Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik doubled New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams 8-4. Defending champion Rachel Homan had a 13-4 victory over Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo.

Sceptres goalie Kristen Campbell made 16 saves to help Toronto beat the Boston Fleet 3-1. It was her first win in a month and only her third of the Professional Women’s Hockey League season. She hopes it’s a sign she’s turning around her season after leading the P-W-H-L last season with 16 victories that included a personal 11-game win streak.

Team C has won the Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend and advanced to take on LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant in an All-Star Game semifinal. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle scored 12 points and Keyonte George had a three-pointer for the game-winning score to help Team C beat Team G League in the Rising Stars championship game.

Cole Ragans is staying in Kansas City. The left-handed all-star pitcher and the Royals have agreed to a $13.25 (m) million, three-year contract. Ragans was 11-9 with a 3.14 E-R-A in 32 starts last year with 223 strikeouts.

Nick Taylor is the low Canadian at the Genesis Invitational. He’s tied for 24th at 1 over. Davis Thompson has the lead thanks to a birdie on the final hole for a 66. He’s one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

Former Utah House speaker and U-S Senate candidate Brad Wilson is the new C-E-O of the Utah Olympic organizing committee. Salt Lake City is hosting the Winter Games in 2034. Fraser Bullock will serve as executive chair and president. Bullock was chief operating officer for the 2002 Olympics in Utah. American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is also part of the six-person executive committee.

Friday’s Scoreboard

PWHL

Toronto 3 Boston 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

4 Nations Face-Off at Montreal

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Montreal, 2 p.m.