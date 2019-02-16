Sports Roundup – February 16

LOCAL SPORTS

It’s going to a final game in the AUS Men’s Hockey quarter-finals, as the X-Men lost 3-2 in Overtime to Acadia last night. The decider of the best of three will be Sunday at the Keating Centre. Puck drops at 7.

—

The X-Men and X-Women Basketball teams host Cape Breton for a pair of games tonight. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8.

—

The Antigonish Bantam AA Bulldogs played a successful first game in the Source for Sports AA tournament in Summerside. The 2-0 game against Kent Sud saw scoring by Logan Mcgrath and Luke Cormier. Assists by Marcus Pelly Conrad and Jack MacDonald. The Bulldogs play their second game this morning.

—

The Strait-Highland Volleyball Club is will host the Inaugural U18 ERREA CUP this weekend at East Antigonish Ed. center, 10 of the top under 18 girls teams from NS, NB and PEI will participate. Play begins SATURDAY at Noon and admission is free.

—

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals lost to CEC 3-2 in double OT. John Brophy and Peter Bekkers scored, with assists from Caden McLaren and Zac Stewart.

—

Results from the D3 Northumberland boys regional basketball tournament Friday in Guysborough:

Guysborough 55 Pugwash 69

Hants North 76 Tatamagouche 39

Guysborough 70 Springhill 40

Hants North 84 Canso 43

Saturday’s Schedule

9am Pugwash Vs Springhill

1045am Tatamagouche Vs Canso

1230pm 3rd Vs 3rd

215pm 2nd Vs 2nd

4pm Final

—

Rural League Playoffs Game 1 Saturday Antigonish Arena

7:00 Outlaws vs Heatherton

8:30 St Croix vs Pleasantdale

—

The Nova Major Bantams take on the Cougars at home this weekend. Play begins at Antigonish Arena Sunday morning at 11:30. It’s the Novas’ last home game of the regular season.

—

The Cabot Highlanders visit Antigonish for the first time this season, as they take on the Basin Armada at the Arena Sunday afternoon at 1:30. The two teams will meet again in round one of the playoffs, which get underway next week.

—

The Bluenose Curling Club in New Glasgow is hosting the 2019 Harding Medical Provincial Stick Curling. There are 28 teams, representing 9 different clubs from across the province. Saturday games begin at 7:30 am and continue until the last draw at 9:30 pm. Playoffs and the championship games will be on Sunday at 10:30 am and 2:15 pm, respectively.

NATIONAL SPORTS

With one win in their last 10 games after last night’s 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers went and made a swap of goaltenders with Philadelphia. Edmonton acquired Anthony Stolarz from the Flyers in exchange for Cam Talbot. Stolarz is six years younger and just over $3 million dollars U-S cheaper on the salary cap for the remainder of the season.

—

Cory Schneider got his first win in nearly 14 months and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4. Nico Hischier scored the winner. Schneider was 0-17-and-4 since his last win on December 27th, 2017. And Vladislav Namestnikov scored two of the Rangers’ three third-period goals to beat the Sabres 6-2 in Buffalo.

—

NHL

Carolina 3 Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 2

New Jersey 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

Boston 3 Anaheim 0

Today’s Games – All times Atlantic

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 11 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 11:30 p.m.

—

The N-B-A’s youngsters took centre stage in the first major event of All-Star weekend in Charlotte. Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma poured in 35 points and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum added 30 as the U-S beat the World team 161-144 in the Rising Stars game.

—

Casey Scheidegger pulled off the upset to get into the main draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Scheidegger scored a single point in the 10th end for a 7-6 win over Kerri Einarson in the wild-card game in Sydney. Einarson holds the second spot in the national rankings behind Rachel Homan _ four positions higher than Scheidegger.