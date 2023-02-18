Sports Roundup – February 18

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sports: The X-Men Hockey team had a disappointing end to their season, falling 4-1 in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series to the Acadia Axemen. With the win, the Axemen take the series 2-0 and move on to the semifinals. Veteran defenseman Adam Holwell was the Subway player of the game for the X-Men.

Tonight on Coach K Court, St. FX welcomes the Saint Mary’s Huskies for a pair of four-point games. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs romped to a 7-2 win over Eskasoni at the Antigonish Arena. Last night’s Scotians/Pirates match in Port Hawkesbury was postponed due to the weather – the teams will play at the Wellness Centre at 4:20 today.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects have a 2-1 series lead after winning in overtime 5-4 against the Cape Breton Lynx. Sarah Fraser scored the game winner. Game 4 of the best-of-five series is in Membertou at 12:30.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers host the Lumberjacks at 7 tonight at the Wellness Centre.

U15: The Bombers are at the Wellness Centre to face the Whalers at 4:30, then the Novas host the Bedford Bandits at 5 at the Antigonish Arena.

U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders play host to the Voyageurs at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Puck drops at 6 pm.

High School Hockey: The best of 3 playoff series between the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals and the Northumberland Nighthawks begins tonight at 6:30 in Westville.

Rural League: Free admission as it’s the last game before playoffs. Heatherton Warriors take on the Pleasantdale panthers at 7, then the County Outlaws play the St Croix Angels at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Maple Leafs have pulled a three-team trade with the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Toronto acquired Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the Blues and sent Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. The Leafs also sent the Wild their 2025 fourth-round pick. St. Louis, in turn, will also retain 50 per cent of O’Reilly’s salary and Minnesota will take on another 25 per cent of it.

Alexis Lafreniere scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation as the New York Rangers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. Chris Kreider had two goals for the Rangers, winners of seven straight. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid recorded his 100th and 101st points of the season on two assists in just his 56th game. It’s the sixth time he’s reached the mark in his career.

Matt Boldy scored in the shootout and Filip Gustavsson turned back the tying attempt to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota in regulation, while Jamie Benn scored for Dallas.

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and the Los Angeles Kings took a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. L-A’s Pheonix Copley made 16 saves before getting a match penalty in the final minute of the second period for throwing punches with his blocker during a big brawl.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson opened the Canadian women’s curling championship with an 11-8 win over Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges. Einarson scored four points in the eighth end to take a commanding lead and Quebec shook hands after nine ends. Einarson’s rink is aiming to be the second to win four straight national titles.

Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Grossman’s deal could be worth as much as five-million-dollars (US). The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by placing left-handed reliever Brett Martin on the 60-day injured list. Martin had left shoulder surgery January 18th.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Chicago 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota 2 Dallas 1 (SO)

Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3

NBA All-Star Weekend at Salt Lake City, Utah

2023 Jordan Rising Stars – Game 1

Team Pau 40 Team Deron 25

2023 Jordan Rising Stars – Game 2

Team Joakim 40 Team Jason 32

2023 Jordan Rising Stars – Final

Team Pau 25 Team Jason 20

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.