Sports Roundup – February 19

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport: In Basketball, the Saint Mary’s Huskies defeated the X-Women 91-64 at the STFX Saputo Centre in the final game of regular season competition. With the win, the Huskies clinch second place in the standings and a first round playoff bye, placing them directly into the AUS semi-finals in Halifax. The X-Women wrap up the season with a 3-17 record and out of playoff contention.

The X-Men closed out their regular season with a 93-82 victory over the Huskies. Subway player of the game Avan Nava finished with a game-high 23 points for the X-Men and dished four assists. Dondre Reddick had a double-double night scoring 20 points and pulling in 13 rebounds. The X-Men finish the season in first with a 17-3 record and a first round playoff bye to the AUS semi-finals next Saturday at 3 pm at the Subway AUS Championship, hosted at Scotiabank Centre Halifax. The Huskies finished just out of playoff contention.

NS Junior: The Pictou County Scotians tallied up the goals at the Wellness Centre, doubling the Strait Pirates 6-3. In action tonight, the Antigonish Bulldogs, who have clinched first place in the Sid Rowe division, play the Scotians in Trenton at 6pm. Later, the Strait Pirates face off with the Eagles at 7:30 in Eskasoni.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers shut out the Lumberjacks 4-0.

U15: The Novas outscored the Bandits 5-3 at the Antigonish Arena, while the Bombers fell 5-4 in overtime to the Dartmouth Whalers. Today, the Novas host the Cougars at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders lost 3-2 to the Voyageurs in Port Hawkesbury. The teams play again at 2 pm at the Richmond Arena.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects advance in the playoffs after defeating the Cape Breton Lynx 5-3 in Membertou to clinch the series in four games. The Selects will play the winner of the series between the Penguins and the Western Capitals.

High School Hockey: The Dr John Hugh Gillis Regional Royals Boys’ team defeated the Northumberland Nighthawks 2-1 in overtime to win the series. Scoring for the royals were Luke Cormier and Owen Juurlink with the OT winner. Ethan Chisholm was in nets. The boys move on to take on CEC. The winner of that series will go to provincials.

The Canada Winter Games begin in PEI, and several local athletes will be on the ice today. The Men’s Hockey team first match is at 12:30 against Team Alberta. Nova Scotia’s lineup includes Jack Hayne of Antigonish, Kingsley Austin of Westville, Stellarton’s Owen Conrad, Brady Peddle of St. Andrew’s, and Lane Sim of New Glasgow.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A pair of goals from newcomer Anthony Beauvillier propelled the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Elias Pettersson had two empty-net goals and three assists to set a new career high in points. Andrei Kuzmenko and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored for the Canucks while Luke Schenn contributed two helpers. Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost replied for the Flyers, who lost their fourth straight outing.

Mikael Backlund scored a power-play goal at 1:28 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames an important 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers. Andrew Mangiapane and Nazem Kadri had given the Flames a 2-0 lead before Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexis Lafreniere tied the game for the Rangers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists to help Carolina win its first N-H-L Stadium Series outdoor game 4-1 over the Washington Capitals. The game was held at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to North Carolina State’s college football team and across the street from Carolina’s home ice at P-N-C Arena. The game drew a sellout crowd of 56,961 fans. The Capitals, playing without the captain and leading scorer Alex Ovechkin, suffered their fourth straight loss.

Jon Rahm of Spain is one round away from another victory and a return to Number 1 in the world. Rahm birdied his final hole Saturday for a 65 and a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational over Californian Max Homa. Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C, is tied for sixth eight shots back at Riveria Golf Course in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods had his best Saturday score since the fall of 2019 with a 67. He still wound up losing ground to the lead and is now 12 back.

N-B-A commissioner Adam Silver said in his news conference before Saturday’s All-Star events that he felt the robust amount of player movement — 12 deals involving 24 teams and 49 players on February 9th’s trade deadline day — speaks to how many teams think they can make deep playoff runs this season and ultimately compete for a title.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 5 Montreal 1

Calgary 3 New York 2 (OT)

Vancouver 6 Philadelphia 2

Vegas 5 Tampa Bay 4

Los Angeles 6 Arizona 5 (SO)

Colorado 4 St. Louis 1

Nashville 7 Florida 3

Boston 6 N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4 Dallas 1

Carolina 4 Washington 1

Buffalo 4 San Jose 2

Seattle 4 Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake City