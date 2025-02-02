Sports Roundup – February 2

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The UPEI Panthers turned hard work and a spectacular performance from goaltender Sarah Forsythe into a come from behind 2-1 win over the X-Women at the Keating Centre. The win snapped a four game losing skid by the Panthers, who are the first team to defeat the X-Women since November 3rd. The X-Women remain atop the AUS standings, with five games left in the season as they vie for the regular season title and a bye though the first round of the playoffs. It’s a quick turnaround for the X-Women, who host the Saint Mary’s Huskies this afternoon at 3.

In Charlottetown, the Panthers secured a 72-62 win over the X-Women, fueled by a dominant fourth quarter where they outscored the visitors 25-14. Freshman Ayla White had a team-high 16 points for the X-Women, along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Ekaterina Karchevskaya netted 13 points and had 4 rebounds, while Shannon Neita scored 11 and had 8 rebounds and a block for X. On the men’s side, UPEI handed the X-Men their third loss of the season, 86-82. DJ Jackson had a double-double night for the X-Men with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while adding 4 assists. Keyonte Beals also netted 22 points, while Gatluak James scored 13 and had 7 rebounds. The X-Men are still in first place in the AUS conference.

Junior B: The Membertou Junior Miners defeated the Strait Pirates 3-2 at home. Tonight in Trenton, the Pictou County Scotians host Eskasoni at 6.

U15: The Bombers were victorious at home, outscoring the Wolverines 6-4. The Novas lost to the Bedford Bandits 8-3. This morning at the Wellness Centre, it’s the Bombers vs the Western Hurricanes at 11am. The Novas’ road trip continues with a visit to Truro to take on the Bearcats at 1 pm.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the CB Jets 3-1 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, the Highlanders travel to face the Voyageurs at 12:15 pm.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors defeated the Mustangs 5-1, while the Islanders suffered a 5-2 defeat against Steele Subaru in Dartmouth.

High School Boys: In Westville, Northumberland edged out North Nova 5-4. In East Hants, Dalbrae lost 3-2 to the Tigers. The Dragons are back in Port Hood to host CEC at 3:30 today.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects are across the Causeway to face off with the CB Lynx – puck drops at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson scored first-period goals and the visiting Detroit Red Wings won their fifth straight game with a 3-1 decision against the Calgary Flames. Andrew Copp added an empty-netter for the WIngs. Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames, who have lost three of their past four contests.

Alex Ovechkin’s goal at 12:21 of the third period helped the Washington Capitals tie the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-4 and earn a valuable point after losing 5-4 in overtime. It was Ovechkin’s 877th goal of his career and 24th of the season. He’s now only 18 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s N-H-L goals record of 894.

Aaron Wiggins had a game-high 41 points and 14 rebounds, and Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 29 points and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the visiting Sacramento Kings 144-110 in N-B-A action on Saturday. De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points for the Kings, who lost their second game in a row.

LeBron James had 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, enjoying another memorable night at Madison Square Garden and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks. Austin Reaves added 27 points for the Lakers, who shot 58 per cent from the field. Josh Hart had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for the Knicks, who had their five-game win streak halted.

Expect Shohei Ohtani to be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in May. That’s according to manager Dave Roberts, who spoke at the team’s annual fanfest on Saturday. The two-way superstar hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander had surgery on his left shoulder in November. Ohtani says his rehab is on schedule.

The Baltimore Banner is reporting that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centres have now shared accounts with the Banner. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 5 Washington 4 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Minnesota 0

Detroit 3 Calgary 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

Florida 5 Chicago 1

Boston 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Los Angeles 4 Carolina 2

Pittsburgh 3 Nashville 0

PWHL

Toronto 4 Ottawa 2

NBA

Indiana 132 Atlanta 127

Utah 113 Orlando 99

Denver 107 Charlotte 104

Brooklyn 110 Houston 98

Oklahoma City 144 Sacramento 110

Washington 105 Minnesota 103

L.A. Lakers 128 New York 112

Miami 105 San Antonio 103

Portland 127 Phoenix 108

Sunday’s Games

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Utah, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

PWHL

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.