Sports Roundup – February 2

LOCAL SPORTS

The Nationally-ranked StFX X-Women picked up their second win of the weekend, beating the UNB Reds 4-2 in a hard-fought battle on Saturday evening. With the win, the X-Women take over top spot in the Atlantic University Sport standings.

In a see-saw game, the UPEI Panthers came out on top with a 6-5 shootout win over the StFX X-Men Saturday night at the Charles V. Keating Centre in front of over 900 fans. The first quarterfinal round of AUS playoffs will be played between Feb. 11-16 with the third place team versus sixth, and fourth and fifth place teams meeting. UNB and Acadia already have first and second place locked up in the standings, leaving SMU, Moncton, StFX and UPEI to battle out third through sixth places and determine playoff opponents.

In Basketball, the Cape Breton Capers proved worthy opponents to St. FX in Sydney. The Capers outscored the X-Women in overtime 72-64, while the X-Men squeaked out a 117-116 win in double overtime.

In Junior Hockey tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host Cumberland County in Trenton at 6.

The Cape Breton West Islanders edged out the Weeks Major Midgets 2-1 last night at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The teams will play again in Port Hood today at 2:30.

In Major Bantam action, the Wearwell Bombers dropped a close 6-5 decision to the Gulls at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas lost 3-1 to Kings Mutual in Berwick. Today, the Novas are in East Hants to play the Rangers at 11am, while the Bombers’ game versus the Cougars is being rescheduled due to the weather.

In the NS Female Midget AAA League, the Northern Subway Selects got another win, shutting out the Panthers 4-0 at the Hector Arena in Pictou.

The Cabot Highlanders lost to the Kings 4-2 at a tournament in Membertou.

Antigonish Storm U-18 Women’s volleyball team opened up their season in the Northumberland Prep League with a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Truro Lynx in Truro on Saturday. Player of the game was Storm’s setter Gaia Calcagno. The Storm next sees league action on Sunday Feb 9th when they host Pictou Invasion at the Dr. J. H. Gillis gym. Gametime is 9 am .

NATIONAL SPORTS

A good start and a strong finish propelled the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 win over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Connor McDavid scored twice and Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Mike Smith made 15 saves to record the win before being ejected from the game with 24 seconds left in the second period for a secondary fight with Flames goalie Cam Talbot.

The Canucks continue to pace the Pacific Division after an overtime win over the New York Islanders. Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the afternoon 42 seconds into overtime to complete Vancouver’s fifth straight win, 4-3 in Brooklyn. While, in Winnipeg, Jack Roslovic helped Winnipeg snap a five-game losing streak by scoring two goals and an assist in the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Blues.

In Toronto, Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime as the Leafs defeated the Senators 2-1. Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for his fourth straight win. Meanwhile, Carey Price stopped 29 shots, and the Canadiens made it six wins in their last eight games by blanking the Florida Panthers, 4-0 in Montreal.

Lamar Jackson has come away with the most coveted hardware at the N-F-L Awards presentation. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback joins Tom Brady as the only unanimous choice for The Associated Press N-F-L Most Valuable Player award. Jackson broke an N-F-L record for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards rushing.

Former Steelers linebacker Troy Polamalu has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Selected in his first year of eligibility, Polamalu was a four-time All-Pro, who finished with two Super Bowl rings. Also voted in were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James, guard Steve Hutchinson and safety Steve Atwater.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Buffalo 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

Vancouver 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Montreal 4 Florida 0

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 1 Detroit 0

Dallas 3 New Jersey 2 (OT)

Toronto 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)

Vegas 3 Nashville 0

Boston 6 Minnesota 1

Chicago 3 Arizona 2 (SO)

Edmonton 8 Calgary 3

Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 1

Tampa Bay 3 San Jose 0

NBA

L.A. Clippers 118 Minnesota 106

Miami 102 Orlando 89

New York 92 Indiana 85

Washington 113 Brooklyn 107

Golden State 131 Cleveland 112

Dallas 123 Atlanta 100

Boston 116 Philadelphia 95

San Antonio 114 Charlotte 90

L.A. Lakers 129 Sacramento 113

Portland 124 Utah 107

Sunday’s Games – All Times Eastern

Super Bowl 54 at Miami, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 3 p.m.