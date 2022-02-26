Sports Roundup – February 26

LOCAL SPORTS

In Hockey, the X-Men won big in their final home game of the regular season, cruising to a 5-1 victory over the visiting UPEI Panthers in a penalty-filled affair at the Keating Centre. The U SPORTS no. 4 ranked X-Men scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded marker for good measure.

The X-Women were also triumphant by 5-1 margin in Fredericton over the St. Thomas Tommies.

Saturday

X-Women Hockey @ UNB, 7:00 pm in Fredericton

X-Women Basketball vs UNB, 6:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

X-Men Basketball vs UNB, 8:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

MHL: Crushers host the Valley Wildcats at the Pictou County Wellness Centre at 7.

Junior Hockey: The Antigonish Bulldogs dominated the Eskasoni Junior Eagles 7-2. Tonight, Eskasoni hosts the Pictou County Scotians at 7, while the Bulldogs are in Cumberland County at 7:30.

NS U18: Cape Breton West Islanders take on Steele on Saturday in Dartmouth at 7:15

NS U15: Today’s Bombers/Barons game has been postponed, while the Novas host the Gulls at 5 at the Antigonish Arena.

NS U16: The Highlanders host the Thunderbirds at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 6 on Saturday.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects are in Membertou to play the Lynx on Saturday at 430.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets.

Carolina 4 Columbus 0

St. Louis 5 Buffalo 3

Chicago 8 New Jersey 5

Arizona 3 Las Vegas 1

LA Kings 4 Anaheim 1

Not a good start for the Toronto Raptors following the All-Star Break… with OG Anunoby out, Fred VanVleet at less than 100 per cent, and Pascal Siakam fighting through flu-like symptoms, the Raptors suffered a lopsided 125-93 loss to the Hornets.

Oklahoma City 129 Indiana 125

Orlando 119 Houston 111

San Antonio 157 Washington 153 (2 OT)

Miami 115 New York 100

Phildelphia 133 Minnesota 102

New Orleans 117 Phoenix 102

Utah 114 Dallas 109

LA Clippers 105 LA Lakers 102

Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement on Friday on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark. While an agreement on the draft was not complete, the talks gained momentum for the first time as Major League Baseball’s end of Monday deadline approached for a deal that would preserve opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. The sides remain far apart on the big-money issues of the competitive balance tax thresholds and rates, salary arbitration eligibility, the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salary.

Today’s Games (All Times Atlantic)

NHL

Edmonton at Florida, 1:30

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:30

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4:00

Montreal at Ottawa, 8:00

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:00

Toronto at Detroit, 8:30

Minnesota at Calgary, 11:00

Colorado at Las Vegas, 11:00

Boston at San Jose, 11:00

New York Islanders at LA Kings, 11:30

NBA

Boston at Detroit, 1:00

Toronto at Atlanta, 8:30

Memphis at Chicago, 9:00

Washington at Cleveland, 9:00

San Antonio at Miami, 9:00

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 9:30

Sacramento at Denver, 10:00