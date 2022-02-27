Sports Roundup – February 27

LOCAL SPORTS

In AUS Hockey, the UNB Reds got the win over the X-Women 3-1 in Fredericton. The Reds improve to 14-3-0-2 for second place in the standings. STFX drops to 14-6-0 and sits third. The X-Women head to Halifax on Friday for a match up with the Dalhousie Tigers.

At the Saputo Centre, the UNB Reds defeated the X-Women 55-43 on Coach K Court in a second half comeback victory. The game marked the first action for the Reds since November 27th, as the team dealt with COVID over the past couple weeks and had to delay their return to competition.

Then, the X-Men outlasted the UNB Reds, playing to a 94-81 victory. The X-Men were led by Subway Player of the Game Avan Nava, who scored 23 points as the X squad leveraged a 71-39 second half scoring advantage in the win.

Sunday (originally scheduled on Friday)

X-Women Basketball vs UNB, 2:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

X-Men Basketball vs UNB, 4:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

MHL: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers thumped the Wildcats 4-1 at the Wellness Centre.

Junior Hockey: The Pictou County Scotians defeated the Eskasoni Junior Eagles 4-3 , while the Antigonish Bulldogs outscored the Cumberland County Blues 4-1 in Springhill. The Bulldogs have yet to lose in regulation time this season.

Tonight, the Scotians host the Junior Miners at 6:30 in Trenton, the Strait Pirates are in Eskasoni at 7:30, and the Bulldogs host the Blues at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena.

NS U18: The Cape Breton West Islanders were edged out 3-2 by Steele in Dartmouth. Today, the Islanders host the Valley Wildcats at 2:30 in Port Hood. The Weeks Majors take on the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour at 11:15 this morning.

NS U15: The Novas thrashed the Gulls 6-2 at the Antigonish Arena on Saturday. Today, the Novas host the Whalers at 4:30 at the Keating Centre. The Wearwell Bombers have postponed both their weekend games.

NS U16: In Port Hawkesbury, the Cabot Highlanders outscored the Thunderbirds 3-1. All goals came in the third period. The teams play again at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 12:30.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects continued their winning ways with a 6-2 win over the Lynx. The teams meet again in Membertou this morning at 11.

Rural League Playoffs at the Antigonish Arena: Pleasantdale 4 St. Croix 1, Heatherton 11 Outlaws 2

NATIONAL SPORTS

Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored twice and added an assist as the Calgary Flames won 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild in the N-H-L. The Flames tied a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins on home ice. Calgary also won 11 in a row at home in 2015. The Flames were coming off a lopsided loss to Vancouver that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Mitch Marner had never scored a hat trick in the N-H-L — but he did one better than that against the Red Wings. Marner scored three goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the Maple Leafs won a 17-goal thriller 10-7 over Detroit. Marner is the first Toronto player with three goals in a period since Andreas Johnsson in 2018. The Leafs have beaten the Red Wings six straight times.

All eyes were on Andrew Hammond as the Canadiens goalie stopped 26 shots to lead Montreal to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Hammond said he was happy to beat his former team. He played 55 games for the Sens between 2014 and 2016 before being traded to Colorado. He’s spent most of the last five years playing in the American Hockey League. His performance gave the Habs their fifth straight victory.

Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norris 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open. The 35-year-old Spaniard extended his career-best start for a season to 15-and-0. It was Nadal’s third title of 2022 and his 91st A-T-P title overall. He is three victories short of tying Ivan Lendl for third place for most championships in the Open Era.

Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points, and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points and nine assists after being listed as questionable with right knee soreness. Precious Achiuwa added a season-high 21 points.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 115-110 in the N-B-A for their fifth win in a row. Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic recorded his 16th triple-double of the season. It was Denver’s second win over the Kings in three nights.

Saturday’s Scores

NHL

Philadelphia 2 Washington 1

Edmonton 4 Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Toronto 10 Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2

Colorado 3 Vegas 2

Boston 3 San Jose 1

Calgary 7 Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

NBA

Boston 113 Detroit 104

Atlanta 127 Toronto 100

Cleveland 92 Washington 86

Memphis 116 Chicago 110

Miami 133 San Antonio 129

Brooklyn 126 Milwaukee 123

Denver 115 Sacramento 110

MLS

Minnesota 1 Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4 Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1 FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3 Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5 Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0 Miami 0

New York 3 San Jose 1

New England 2 Portland 2

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

MLS

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.